Port Fourchon Expands Argent LNG Site

Argent LNG, which signed a lease agreement with Port Fourchon last year, has now secured nearly 900 acres to build a two-phase liquefaction complex with a capacity of about 25 MMtpa.

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) has acquired a 743-acre tract from the state of Louisiana to expand the site of the proposed Argent LNG project.

Argent LNG, which signed a 144-acre lease agreement with Port Fourchon last year, has now secured nearly 900 acres to build a two-phase liquefaction complex with a capacity of about 25 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa). Argent LNG, to rise west of Belle Pass, also plans to add a mid-scale plant to fuel next-generation liquefied natural gas-powered offshore supply vessels in the Gulf of America.

The project has yet to be cleared by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, while authorization for dredging activities has been secured, according to Argent LNG. Argent LNG expects to start construction for the 12-MMtpa first phase in 2026 and begin operation 2030.

“The expanded site provides the scale and flexibility to optimize facility design, enhance logistics efficiency, and support future phases of growth as global LNG demand accelerates”, Argent LNG and the port commission said in an online statement.

Argent LNG plans to employ a modular design that uses more efficient gas-generated electric compression motors on the liquefaction trains.

“This transaction represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to grow Port Fourchon as the Gulf of America’s hub for energy innovation and logistics excellence”, commented GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson.

Argent LNG chief executive Jonathan Boss said, “Location is everything when it comes to developing LNG infrastructure that can compete on cost, schedule, and reliability. Port Fourchon offers unmatched deepwater access, proximity to offshore and onshore energy services, and a community of stakeholders who understand how to execute at scale”.

Argent LNG will be situated within 22 miles of Enbridge infrastructure and 13 miles from Kinder Morgan pipelines, according to Argent LNG.

The joint statement said, “The acquisition and lease expansion mark the latest step in a shared commitment between Argent LNG, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and the State of Louisiana to add an LNG export component to Fourchon’s economic engine that continues to support local employment and diversification of energy markets”.

It added, “Development of the Argent LNG project will continue with permitting, engineering, and early site work ahead of a formal project launch to the global industry at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy”.

The project targets to serve power producers in the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia and Japan.

Worley was selected last year as the development partner.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com