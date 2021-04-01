Poll Shows Growing USA Support for Pipelines

A recent poll commissioned by the Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL) shows that a growing number of Americans hold a positive impression of pipelines.

Moreover, the study found most Americans support keeping oil and gas workers employed.

Conducted between February 11 and February 24, 2021, by the independent polling firm Wakefield Research, the online quantitative survey of 3,000 U.S. consumers found that 70% of Americans have a positive impression of pipelines – up from 65% percent in 2019, AOPL revealed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. In addition, AOPL stated the survey showed broad support across key audiences for avoiding climate change remedies that increase Americans’ energy costs.

“The American public understands we need pipelines to deliver them affordable energy safely and reliably,” commented AOPL President and CEO Andy Black.

AOPL stated that other survey findings include:

68% of Americans are worried about climate change – no change from the previous year.

Nearly three-fourths of Americans want to avoid energy industry disruptions when combating climate change.

The three most important aspects of energy for three in five Americans include safety, affordability, and reliability.

Most Americans do not see canceling pipelines as a good way to address climate change.

74% of Americans oppose forcing oil and gas workers out of work.

71% oppose forcing oil and gas workers to take a pay cut.

AOPL stated the survey included at least 200 persons in each of the following audiences: Gen Z, STEM professionals, rural landowners, urban renters, millennial moms, blue-collar, seniors, and older millennials. The organization stated the study’s margin of error is +/- 1.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for the total sample.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com. Full poll results appear in an AOPL report, and the organization has also released underlying data from the survey.