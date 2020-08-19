Poll Shows Broad Support for Domestic Energy

API revealed that two-thirds of voters in key battleground and other states would prefer candidates who support access to US-produced oil and gas.

“As we approach the election, it is clear a majority of voters know and support the critical role the natural gas and oil industry plays in driving the economic recovery, keeping energy costs low and protecting national security,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers commented in a written statement emailed Tuesday to Rigzone.

The poll also found that prioritizing U.S. energy security and not relying on foreign energy sources matter to “an overwhelming majority” of voters.

“U.S. energy leadership has been a priority of every one of our last seven presidents, Democrat and Republican – a trend this polling shows American voters want to see continue,” continued Sommers. “Proposals to ban U.S. energy production are out of step with bipartisan support for an all-of-the-above energy approach and would set America back by returning us to the days of relying on foreign energy.”

API stated that poll findings include:

Among voters in key battleground states (including 60 percent in Pennsylvania and 68 percent in Ohio), two out of three would be more likely to vote for a candidate supporting access to oil and gas produced in the U.S.

93 percent of respondents agree it is important for the U.S. to produce enough energy to avoid reliance on other countries

92 percent believe it is important to keep energy and gasoline prices affordable

82 percent of voters see the value of oil and gas in their personal life, including 87 percent in Colorado and 91 percent in Minnesota

73 percent expect oil and gas to make up a significant part of U.S. energy needs in 2040, with Democrats, Republicans and independents counting themselves in the majority

Among voters surveyed, 63 percent believe the oil and gas industry will contribute to the economic recovery from COVID-19; 73 percent of New Mexico voters held this view

78 percent of those polled back Congress taking an all-of-the-above approach to achieving U.S. energy self-sufficiency.

Morning Consult conducted the online survey between June 26 and July 10, 2020, among a sample of 8,687 registered voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, API stated.

