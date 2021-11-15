Political Pressure to Rein in Commodity Prices Increasing

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at political pressure on the industry, the effect of colder temperatures across the U.S., COP26 trends and more.

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at political pressure on the industry, the effect of colder temperatures across the U.S., COP26 trends and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Inflation rates remain stubbornly high, with energy costs a primary driver. Suggestions that this is a transitory phenomenon are fading away and there is increasing pressure from politicians to impose measures to rein in commodity prices. Short-term measures such as SPR releases and calls to OPEC+ to increase production are unlikely to meaningfully impact prices in the desired direction, so continue to focus on the underlying supply and demand fundamentals to judge where the market is heading. OPEC decreased its forecast for worldwide demand in 2022 based on the assumption that higher prices will drive reduced consumption, which makes sense, but also provides cover for a continuation of current quota policies versus adding incremental capacity to the market. Higher core inflation rates and ongoing supply chain issues impede exploration and production and oilfield service operations and ultimately returns on capital, which will weigh on supply growth, all else being equal. As things stand now, everything is getting more expensive, but hydrocarbon demand continues to increase. As long as this remains the case, expect higher crude and product prices to prevail.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Colder temperatures are creeping across the U.S. which could again provide some support for heating oil and natural gas prices. And, it will be interesting to see just how much gas Russia sends to Europe and for how long. Additionally, will the Biden administration give in to the pressure to release some of the crude in the SPR given that pump prices are at seven year highs? Any amount supplied from the government’s storage would not impact the market to much degree.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: More ministrations by the Saudis, who control OPEC+, in ensuring crude prices don’t come off the $80 handle and, in fact, go higher toward $100 to achieve that demand destruction the cartel so presciently talked about.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: I see that the U.S. and China have issued a joint declaration to co-operate to combat climate change. Notice that there were very few details announced. This trend will continue. We will see lots of announcements, following COP26, that in many cases will be vague. And the courage to openly discuss the essential role of natural gas in the energy transition, and nuclear power, will also be lacking.

