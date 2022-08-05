Polish Firm Sets Date For Baltic Pipe Project Opening

Polish gas transmission system operator Gaz-System has completed the technical commissioning of all three gas compressor stations being developed and constructed as part of the Baltic Pipe project and has picked a date for the opening of the pipeline.

Gaz-System said that the main task of the pipeline would be to distribute gas imported from the Norwegian Shelf into Poland. The opening ceremony of the Baltic Pipe will, according to Gaz-System take place on September 27 in Szczecin.

The first gas compressor station to confirm technical readiness for operation was the one in Odolanów, then in Goleniów, and finally the technical acceptance of the gas rolling mill in Gustorzyn, built from scratch, was completed. All facilities are currently in the process of gassing and finishing works.

“Thanks to the expansion of the two existing compressor stations and the construction of a new one in Gustorzyn, the total gas compression capacity in the national transmission system will increase by over 50 percent, which will significantly improve the flexibility and security of the transmission network. The technical commissioning of these three compressor stations means that the gas delivered via the Baltic Pipe offshore gas pipeline, supplied under the appropriate pressure, will be able to reach recipients all over Poland,” said Tomasz Stępień, President of Gaz-System.

The technical commissioning of each of the compressor stations has been divided into two stages. Also, during the expansion of the gas compressor stations in Odolanów and Goleniów, the key element was to conduct activities on an active and operating facility.

The gas compressor station in Odolanów is the largest compressor station of the Baltic Pipe project in Poland. After the expansion and commissioning, the capacity of this compressor station will increase by 30 MW, and the capacity will be from 280,000 cubic meters per hour to 1,380,000 cubic meters per hour of gas.

The second gas compressor station in Goleniów will also see its capacity increase by 25 MW after the expansion is completed.

The third gas compressor station at Baltic Pipe in Gustorzyna was equipped with three compressor units with a total capacity of 20 MW. This facility will control gas flows in central Poland.

The Baltic Pipe project is one of the largest infrastructure investments in the country. The European Commission has awarded the investment the ‘Project of Common Interest’ status and the project received financial support from the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility.

