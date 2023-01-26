Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing

'Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to liaise with partner agencies'.

Police will board the Valaris 121 rig when it is docked later this week, a Police Scotland spokesperson has told Rigzone.

The development comes after Valaris revealed that one of its employees was reported missing from the rig in a statement sent to Rigzone earlier this week.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to liaise with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances surrounding the 50 year old man missing from the oil rig in the North Sea,” a Police Scotland spokesperson told Rigzone.

Rigzone has reached out to Valaris for comment on the impending police boarding of the Valaris 121 rig. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to Rigzone.

A Valaris statement sent to Rigzone on Monday highlighted that the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident of the missing worker was reported.

“Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night,” the Valaris statement said.

“The operation was stood down around 0700hrs today [Monday],” the statement added.

Valaris has the world’s largest offshore rig fleet, according to its website, which highlights that the company has 11 drillships, five semi-submersibles, 36 jackups, and two deepwater managed units. The company has major offices in Angola, Brazil, Norway, Scotland, UAE and the USA, its site notes.

