Polarcus Cuts Jobs and Salaries
Polarcus Limited has announced a $15 million cost reduction plan following the coronavirus outbreak and recent oil price crash.
Under the plan, personnel cost onshore and offshore will be reduced by around $6.5 million through a combination of redundancies and a reduction in base salary for six months. The salary reduction is effective from today and comprises a 25 percent cut at senior level and a 15 percent drop for the rest of the company’s team.
General and administrative costs will also be reduced by approximately $1.5 million and cash capital expenditure will be cut by around $7 million. Polarcus Limited revealed that further cash savings are expected to be realized through warm stacking vessels in-between projects.
All of Polarcus Limited’s onshore team is currently working from home. Offshore, the company said it has implemented a “robust” regime of health screening for all field crew. Polarcus Limited also noted that it has performed a detailed covid-19 pandemic risk assessment and that it has prepared a response plan that is customized for each project.
“The combination of these business continuity and cost reduction initiatives provides a robust framework for Polarcus to navigate the current uncertainty and to position the company to capture an increased level of activity going in to 2021,” Polarcus Limited said in a company statement.
Polarcus Limited describes itself as the industry leader in marine seismic exploration. The company, which is headed by Duncan Eley, has offices in Dubai, Houston, London, Singapore and Oslo, according to its website.
Last month, Polarcus Limited revealed that a project in the Asia Pacific region and a project in West Africa had been terminated by its clients. The names of the clients were not revealed and no reasons were given for the termination of the contracts.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- April to be One of Toughest Months in Oil History
- Imperial Oil Plans Project Deferrals, Capex Cuts
- Helix Scraps Initial Performance Guidance
- Worley Wins Chevron Contract Extension
- $8B Alberta Investment Allows Keystone XL to Proceed
- UK Union Welcomes Offshore Agreement
- Saudi Belligerence Pushes VLCC Rates to Comedic Highs
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Oil CEOs Back Plan to Cut Texas Output
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan