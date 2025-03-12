Polar Vortex Could Bring Cold Blast to Millions Across US, AccuWeather Says

'Winter is far from over', said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

The polar vortex could bring a cold blast to millions across America in the second half of March, AccuWeather said in a media advisory sent to Rigzone recently.

“AccuWeather long-range experts say a major shift in the weather pattern could bring frigid air to parts of the United States starting during the second half of March, with impacts that could potentially last into early April in some places,” AccuWeather noted in the advisory.

The company said the polar vortex is a part of Earth's atmosphere that is found over the North Pole. Strong winds typically keep the vortex locked in place, but periodically, changes in the weather can cause the vortex to wobble and even separate into pieces, which results in waves of frigid Arctic air being ushered southward across North America, Europe, and Asia, AccuWeather stated in the advisory.

Not every cold snap is connected to the polar vortex, but when it does weaken, it can result in some of the lowest temperatures of the winter season in North America, AccuWeather added in the release.

“Don’t put your winter jacket and gloves away just yet. Winter is far from over,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said in the advisory.

“Many parts of the central and eastern U.S. will see a surge of springlike warmth … [this] week, but the polar vortex could contribute to a sharp drop in temperatures across parts of the U.S. during the week of March 17,” he added.

“The polar vortex has been rather strong all winter. There have been a few instances where it has been stretched and not circular over the North Pole … Most cold spells in the U.S. this winter were not connected to the polar vortex,” Pastelok went on to state.

In the advisory, AccuWeather highlighted that, last autumn, AccuWeather long-range experts predicted the transition from winter to spring as the period most likely to experience the polar vortex allowing colder air into the United States.

A prolonged period of colder weather could result in higher heating and electric bills, on the heels of a winter that was colder and snowier than others in recent years, AccuWeather stated in the advisory.

Rigzone asked AccuWeather if the cold blast could affect oil and gas operations.

In response, Pastelok said, “for the rest of March, the cold will come in waves from the northern Plains and Midwest to the Northeast, but there will be warmups before storms pass through which will offset the higher [heating] demand”.

“However, April could start below average, perhaps the first 7-10 days will average below average and continue a higher demand… for heating across the Midwest to the Northeast,” he added.

“Below-average departures can extend to the Tennessee Valley and Southeast, but in April, the demand will be much lower for heating compared to February or early March,” he continued.

“There can be two parts to this vortex displacement with a few storms in the pattern from March 14-24 and cooldowns following. But a connection to the polar region can occur late March into early April, with a couple of chilly to cold airmasses,” Pastelok went on to state.

Pastelok has been with AccuWeather for 30 years, according to the company’s website.

“With experience in commodity and drought forecasting, he leads a team that provides short to long range forecasts for locations across the globe, including Europe, Canada, South America, and Asia,” the site notes.

AccuWeather provides the world’s most sophisticated weather intelligence to make lives simpler, safer, and better, the company states on its site. AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily, the company’s latest media advisory notes.

