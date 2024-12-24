Pluto LNG Train 2 Module Deliveries Wrapped Up

The completion of the module program keeps the Scarborough project on target to deliver first LNG in 2026.

The final Pluto Train 2 modules have arrived at the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Karratha, Western Australia, marking a major milestone for the Scarborough Energy project, Australian energy major Woodside Energy Group Ltd. said. The completion of the module program keeps the Scarborough project on target to deliver the first LNG in 2026.

Woodside and the project contractor Bechtel Corporation said in a media release that a total of 51 modules, weighing a combined 56.000 tonnes, had been shipped to Karratha since February 2024. Each unit was built in the module yard in Batam, Indonesia.

Modules will be assembled into the second LNG processing train at the Pluto LNG facility, providing an efficient way to process gas from the offshore Scarborough field, the two companies said. When Pluto LNG Train 2 achieves full operational capacity, it will be able to process five million tonnes of LNG each year, they said. Additionally, it will have the ability to supply 225 terajoules daily to the Western Australian market.

Woodside said it has picked Bechtel for the engineering, procurement, and construction of Pluto Train 2, with construction activities at the Karratha site commencing in August 2022.

“The scale of what has been delivered is an incredible achievement and reflects the team’s commitment and professionalism”, Liz Westcott, Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Australia, said. “The Scarborough Energy Project has made significant progress across multiple work fronts and is now over three-quarters complete”.

“The Woodside and Bechtel teams will now focus on executing the module integration and commissioning of the facility in preparation for the targeted first Scarborough LNG cargo in 2026”, Westcott said.

The Scarborough gas field, situated roughly 233 miles off the coast of Karratha, Western Australia, is being developed by Woodside. The project features new offshore infrastructure linked by a pipeline spanning approximately 267 miles from the second LNG train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility, Woodside said.

