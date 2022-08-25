Pluto LNG Expansion Is Major Step Towards Decarbonization
Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), the voice of Australia’s oil and gas industry, believes the start of construction works that will see the Pluto LNG facility expand by another train is a step towards growing the nation’s world-leading gas exports, delivering more economic benefits domestically and helping Asian nations decarbonize.
APPEA commended Woodside Energy on the start of work to build its Pluto Train 2 project near Karratha, in Western Australia, as part of the company’s $16 billion Scarborough investment.
“New investments like this will turbocharge our economy and create thousands of jobs while providing essential energy for Australians and helping to reduce emissions in our region,” APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said.
“Pluto Train 2 is the latest major investment from the industry in LNG projects after around $300 billion was invested in export projects across Australia since 2010.
“Providing natural gas supply to the domestic WA market is also critically important. WA consumes more natural gas than any state in Australia, thanks to its role in powering our mines and minerals processing, other industries such as cement manufacturing, and providing electricity needed for our homes and hospitals.”
According to Woodside Energy, Scarborough gas processed through the project will be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered to north Asia customers.
“These LNG exports will help our customers in Asia decarbonize by switching to gas from higher emission fuels like coal. The Australian Government has said this has the potential to lower emissions in importing countries by around 166 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually – equal to more than a third of Australia’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions,” McCulloch said.
“Exports are also critical to the Australian economy and supporting jobs and they are set to deliver more record earnings this financial year – over $80 billion.
“We saw the value of these exports to our communities recently when state budgets revealed significant petroleum revenue collections, helping governments fund public services and infrastructure like hospitals, roads, and schools,” she concluded.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones
- Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
- Global LNG Investments To Peak At $42 Billion In 2024
- UK Boosts Production And Cuts Dependence On Imported Gas
- Mystery Supertanker Awaits Fate After Seizure
- USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard
- Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
- OPEC Deepens Support for Saudi Call to Consider Action
- Neptune Energy Starts Work On 10th Cygnus Well
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015