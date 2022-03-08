Plexus Suspends All Russian Activities

Plexus has decided to suspend all activities in Russia until further notice over the conflict in Ukraine.

Scotland’s oil and gas services firm Plexus Holdings has decided to suspend all activities in Russia until further notice over the conflict in Ukraine.

Plexus, the owner of the proprietary POS-GRIP method of wellhead engineering, said that it was still monitoring the tragic war in Ukraine and that the thoughts of the company were with the Ukrainian people, as well as with ordinary Russians who are suffering consequences.

The company has a license agreement with its Russian licensee partner Gusar. Under the license, Gusar can supply the Russian and the Commonwealth of Independent States markets with Plexus’ POG-GRIP rental exploration wellhead equipment used for jack-up rigs.

To clarify, the Commonwealth of Independent States includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

“As a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Plexus has decided to suspend activities with Gusar until further notice,” the company stated.

According to Plexus, the suspension of these activities is not expected to have a material impact on its financial trading performance in the year ending June 30, 2022, which the Board anticipates will remain in line with market expectations.

The company believes it will however incur a Gusar-related negative cash flow impact of around $850,000 in FY22 related to a combination of pending royalties and planned advance stage payments for wellhead equipment which as a result of the situation are currently uncertain.

“As the company had been performing well, it is currently anticipated that despite this situation, the year-end cash position will be broadly in line with expectations,” Plexus added.

On a more positive note, apart from the positive progress with Cameron concerning the surface production wellhead license, Plexus is actively pursuing opportunities in its main target markets outside of Russia, in particular, the UK and European Continental Shelves.

These include production wellhead sales, several Plexus Product developments utilizing proprietary POS-GRIP technology and newly re-entered exploration rental wellhead market activities following the recent signing of a collaboration agreement with Cameron International Corporation, a Schlumberger company. These ongoing initiatives are expected to gain momentum in the next financial year 2022/23.

“[Plexus] will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and the impact on Russian commercial activities and will provide further updates as required,” the company concluded.

