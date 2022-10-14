Plentitude Launches One To Zero Challenge
Eni-controlled Società Benefit, Plentitude, has launched the One to Zero Challenge, a call for innovation that aims to identify innovative solutions to boost the integration and synergies of Plenitude’s businesses while contributing to lower Scope 3 emissions.
The One to Zero Challenge addresses global start-ups, innovative SMEs, companies, and university spinoffs with commercially available solutions.
“With the One to Zero Challenge, we invite international innovation ecosystems to join our effort to help customers reduce their CO2 emissions and leverage the synergies of Plenitude’s integrated business model. Together, we want to find innovative solutions to support our path to growth,” Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti said.
Applications will be collected by the end of November, followed by a selection. Ten shortlisted companies will then be invited to present their solution before the final evaluation committee in early 2023. Those deemed the most valuable will be given access to Eni’s skills, assets, and expertise to explore possible collaborations.
Further to this, there will be an opportunity for start-ups to present their solutions at ZERO’s Selection Day, the Cleantech Accelerator of the National Accelerator Network of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), launched by CDP Venture Capital Sgr - National Innovation Fund, Eni, LVenture Group and ELIS.
Plenitude provides energy to around 10 million European clients within the retail market. The company aims to reach more than 2 GW of installed capacity from renewable sources by the end of 2022, scaling up to over 6 GW by 2025 and over 15 GW by 2030.
Since July 2021, it has been a Società Benefit, which combines its targets of having a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment into its Articles of Association. It is part of Eni's broader commitment to creating value through the energy transition.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
