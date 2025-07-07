Plenitude Starts New PV Park Construction in Seville

Plenitude, an Eni S.p.A. company, has kicked off construction at a 200-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic project called Entrenucleos in the municipalities of Dos Hermanas and Coria del Río, in the province of Seville, Andalusia. The facility will feature 326,000 solar panels, Eni said in a media release.

Entrenucleos, anticipated to be operational in 2026, will feature four solar plants: Granville, Killington, Plumlee, and Rickwood. Each will have an installed capacity of 50 megawatts peak (MWp), covering over 300 hectares. The project aims to generate more than 435 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually.

These facilities will connect to the grid via the Entrenucleos SET substation, which will be shared with another developer. This substation will then link to the national grid through the Red Electrica Española (REE) substation in Dos Hermanas, Eni said.

“Entrenucleos is a landmark project for Plenitude - not only because it contributes to our growth objectives in Spain, but also because it reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to Andalusia, a region that plays a key role in the country’s renewable energy landscape”, Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables in Western Europe and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables Spain, said. “With this project, we now have a portfolio of around 580 MW under construction in the region, and we look forward to continuing to invest in sustainable energy solutions that bring long-term value to local communities”.

Solarig, a Spanish company involved in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, will carry out the plant’s construction. Structures made of “green steel”, a recycled material produced entirely in Spain with a zero-carbon footprint, will be tested, Eni said.

As set forth by the relevant permits, the solar plant will have islands and vegetation screens. Furthermore, the company will allocate an area equivalent to that occupied by the photovoltaic modules for the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices to improve the habitat for endangered steppe birds, added Eni.

Entrenucleos is the third Plenitude plant under construction in Andalusia, along with Guillena (Seville), which has a capacity of 230 MW, and Caparacena (Granada), which can produce up to 150 MW, Eni said.

Eni added that in Spain, Plenitude has around 1,300 MW of installed capacity in photovoltaic and wind energy, with projects in regions such as Extremadura, Andalusia, Galicia, La Rioja, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Castilla y Leon, and is working on new initiatives with a project pipeline of over 2 GW at different stages of development across the country.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com