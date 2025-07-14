Plenitude, Nuova Simplast Start Monta d'Alba Energy Community Construction

Eni S.p.A.’s renewables unit Plenitude and its partner Nuova Simplast have started construction of an Energy Community in Monta d’Alba (Cuneo province). Eni said in a media release that this initiative is part of Plenitude’s broader strategy, which identifies Energy Communities - specifically CER (Renewable Energy Communities), AUC (Collective Self-Consumption), and AID (Individual Remote Self-Consumption) - as an innovative and sustainable energy model.

These configurations offer businesses, citizens, and communities, within a local area, a platform to produce, consume, and share renewable energy, Eni said.

The AID project involves building a 758-kilowatt-peak photovoltaic plant, expected to generate approximately 860 megawatt-hours annually. Eni added that the energy produced will be virtually shared among five Nuova Simplast supply points.

The plant will be set up on an unused industrial lot owned by Nuova Simplast, next to its headquarters, and will distribute the renewable energy to nearby facilities. As a result of this project, Nuova Simplast will qualify for 20-year state incentives for Energy Communities. Part of these incentives will, as required by law, be used to support local social initiatives around the plant, Eni said.

Plenitude will support Nuova Simplast from design to the application for state incentives, providing its partner the Plenitude Comunità Energetiche digital platform to enable the management and monitoring of the AID configuration.

AID allows solar energy systems to be installed on surfaces other than traditional rooftops, overcoming potential structural limitations, Eni highlighted. This flexibility enables businesses to make use of unused industrial land or adjacent plots, optimizing space and energy production.

On a larger scale, locally produced and consumed renewable energy within the Energy Community alleviates pressure on the national power grid. By reducing peak demand, it contributes to increased grid stability and helps stabilize energy prices, Eni added.

