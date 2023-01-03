Plenitude Buys Photovoltaic Plant In North Texas
Plenitude, through its US subsidiary Eni New Energy US, has acquired the 81 MW Kellam photovoltaic plant located in North Texas.
Plenitude is located 80 kilometers from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The plant, sold by Hanwha Qcells, joins the other assets within Texas and the rest of the United States in Plenitude's portfolio, which reaches, with this transaction, an installed capacity of 878 MW in the U.S. market.
Hanwha Qcells USA is the US subsidiary of the Korean Hanwha Group. The operation was carried out with the support of Novis Renewables, a partnership between Eni New Energy US and Renantis North America, which is exclusive to the US and is dedicated to the development of solar, wind, and storage projects.
The plant stands on over 150 hectares of land and will sell the energy produced to a local power company.
“This operation represents an important step forward for the consolidation our Company's position in the Texas and US energy market and it will contribute to the energy transition process undertaken by Eni and to Plenitude's ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and supplying 100% decarbonized energy to all its customers.”
“The development of power generation from renewable sources is essential for Plenitude's growth strategy, which aims to reach more than 6 GW of installed capacity worldwide by 2025,” Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said.
Plenitude is Eni’s Benefit Corporation integrating the production of energy from 100% renewable sources, the sale of energy services and an extensive network of charging points for electric vehicles.
The company currently supplies energy to about 10 million European customers in the retail market and aims to reach more than 11 million customers by 2025 and to install more than 30,000 charging points for electric mobility. The company also plans to exceed 15 GW of installed capacity by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.
