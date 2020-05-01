Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, much public attention directed toward plastics focused on ways to cut down on single-use variants of the materials – including outright bans. This Rigzone article from last July provides a glimpse of how petrochemicals manufacturers have responded to the increased level of public scrutiny. In a world grappling with COVID-19, however, the proverbial spotlight appears to have shifted to the beneficial applications of plastics – such as ExxonMobil’s role in developing reusable personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Rigzone recently interviewed a panel of petrochemicals industry pros to obtain their insights on how COVID-19 has influenced views about plastics and trends they see going forward. Keep reading for their perspectives.

Rigzone: How have societal attitudes about single-use plastics changed in recent months?

Cassie Bradley, Sustainability and Circular Economy Commercial Manager, INEOS Styrolution Americas LLC: We’ve seen an increase in the consumption of single-use items since the onset of COVID-19, both voluntarily and via rollbacks of pre-COVID single-use bans. We see this as our society recognizing the benefits of single-use items that provide convenient, hygienic and safe solutions for front-line essential workers as well as common trips to the supermarket. These benefits will continue to aid our society in similar ways even after COVID-19 has abated, and we hope the increased recognition of those benefits remains, too.

Uday Turaga, CEO, ADI Analytics LLC: Coronavirus has certainly highlighted the important role plastics play in enabling consumers’ well-being, health, convenience and lifestyles. Having said that, the groundswell of support for sustainability of plastics and materials is unlikely to decline, but it may get more nuanced and balanced over time. I’d be surprised if single-use plastic applications do not face the same level of consumer scrutiny and pressure around sustainability and recycling.

Dwight Morgan, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, M. Holland Co.: Plastics are definitely gaining renewed appreciation from the COVID-19 crisis. The crisis has displayed three big advantages of plastics over competing materials. One is the adaptability to discreet needs; you can modify a plastic relatively quickly to new applications. Two is their protective value when it comes to hygiene; witness their importance to medical protective gear and the renewed importance of single-use bags and cups. And third is their manufacturing friendliness; they can be injection-molded, extruded, blow-molded and now, with the emergence of 3D printing, used in revolutionary new product designs and manufactured in proximity to the need.

Rigzone: What do you think a greater appreciation for single-use plastics means for the drive to recycle them?

Bradley: We hope that this increased recognition of single use plastics’ benefits will encourage the drive to improve our systems instead of eliminating valuable materials from our society to adapt to the system we have today. INEOS Styrolution is partnering with innovative companies such as Agilyx to bring technologies such as advanced recycling to scale. Agilyx’s technology has the ability to return polystyrene products back to their original building blocks – similar to recovering the flour from a chocolate cake. This enables polystyrene to be made into new products again and again. In this way, we are already working to make the circular economy a reality. We encourage our communities to make this journey with us!

Rigzone: In general, what’s the state of the petrochemicals sector these days – particularly in North America?

Turaga: Our research at ADI suggests that demand outlook for petrochemicals will be impacted significantly in most applications and end-use markets. Auto, consumer, construction and electronics markets are all being impacted by lockdowns, and these might continue to stay impacted following the lockdown due to a recession. Some market segments – for instance, packaging – will continue to weather this storm well. Others, such as specialty chemicals – for instance, catalysts, additives and lubricants – will be impacted significantly. On the supply side, we see a lot of volatility and limited differentials in cost competitiveness between different feedstocks. Ethane will continue to be very competitive, but naphtha’s competitiveness will improve as well. This will limit the number of new capital projects going forward.

Rigzone: Once some sense of “normalcy” returns, when the economy re-starts and demand rebounds, what trends will you be watching for?

Morgan: The drop in oil prices has given naphtha-based producers feedstock parity with shale producers, so an increase in oil prices will restore the cost advantages of North American resin suppliers – which will be a sigh of relief for those executives who have bet big on U.S. expansions. But a return to normalcy may take some time given high inventory levels globally and the likelihood that gasoline consumption may never reach pre-COVID levels if people adopt permanent work-at-home arrangements and favor online shopping over bricks-and-mortar stores. Without question, this health and economic crisis will change things permanently. It’s hard to envision what “new normal” will emerge, but you can bet that plastics will play a key role.

Turaga: Consumer behavior will be a very interesting thing to watch for, in general. Will people go back to their traditional routines, or will these lockdowns spawn a re-think of some of the old practices? We know we will be researching at ADI the broad consumer trends for their impacts on oil and gas and chemical markets.

Rigzone: Would you like to add any comments?

Bradley: The recent COVID-19 situation has highlighted that bans are short-term, reactionary responses that do not make long-term system improvements for communities. The solution to building a sustainable future is innovation, not elimination of valuable materials. Let’s build a future where we keep each other safe and healthy!

Morgan: If plastics demand remains subdued for a long period, it’s likely we could see higher-cost capacity retired. Likewise, a prolonged period of low oil prices could create misery for many developing countries that are highly dependent on their oil industries.

