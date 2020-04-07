Plains All American Board Member Passes Away

Plains All American’s board member, Everardo “Evvy” Goyanes, passed away on Monday, March 30 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from the company.

"We’re greatly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and board member, Evvy Goyanes,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO. “Evvy initially served Plains as a banker and advisor throughout the 1990s and joined Plains' Board in 1999. He was on the Plains board for more than 20 years, chairing our audit committee for over a decade and helping guide the company through both challenging and prosperous times. We are thankful for Evvy’s outstanding leadership, friendship, wisdom and guidance. He will be greatly missed by the Plains family, the energy industry, his family and all who knew him.”

Goyanes served the energy and financial sectors in various capacities, most recently founding the consulting firm Ex Cathedra LLC. He served as Chairman of Liberty Natural Resources from April 2009 until August 2011. From May 2000 to April 2009, he was President and CEO of energy investment firm Liberty Energy Holdings, LLC. Prior to that, he held various roles in finance and banking within the energy industry. He began his career at Chase Bank, serving in various capacities, with a major emphasis on international and corporate finance for large independent and major oil companies.

Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada.

