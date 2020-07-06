Pirates Attack FPSO and Kidnap 9
BW Offshore has revealed that its FPSO Sendje Berge was attacked by pirates offshore Nigeria on July 2 at approximately 4:20am local time.
Nine Nigerian nationals were kidnapped during the attack, the company outlined. None of those remaining onboard the FPSO suffered physical injuries, according to BW Offshore. The company said it is cooperating with local authorities, represented on site by the Nigerian Navy.
“BW Offshore expects to provide further updates as more information becomes available,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.
Sendje Berge, which is on contract to Addax Petroleum, is situated on the Okwori field in Nigeria. Okwori is located 56 miles offshore in the southern half of OML 126.
Earlier this year, the ICC International Maritime Bureau outlined that the Gulf of Guinea was the world’s piracy hotspot. Maritime security intelligence company Dryad Global has filed several incident reports relating to the Gulf of Guinea over the last few months. These filings have included reports of boarding, firing, kidnapping and robbery.
BW Offshore describes itself as a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company is represented in all major oil and gas regions worldwide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs, its website states. Part of the Sinopec group, Addax Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, Iraq and the UK, according to its website. The company was created in 1994 and acquired by Sinopec in 2009.
The Sendje Berge FPSO has an oil production capacity of 50,000 barrels per day and a gas compression capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day, according to BW Offshore’s website, which also outlines that the FPSO has an LQ capacity of 100 people.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
