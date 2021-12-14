Pipeline Issue Forces Petrobras To Shut Down Manati Field

Petrobras has stopped production of gas from the Manati field offshore Brazil over an issue on the export pipeline's subsea valve.

Petrobras said that the production of gas from the Manati field was stopped on December 10, 2021, because a valve in the field’s partly submerged export gas pipeline improperly closed.

According to the company, the pipeline’s operation was safely interrupted, and teams were mobilized to do repairs, with an expected return within a week. Petrobras added that the causes of the incident were being investigated and assured there was no risk of discontinuity in the fulfillment of its commitments to its customers.

This is the second time the production in the field was stopped this year. Production was previously interrupted due to small gas leakage in late September. It was resumed in early October after repairs between the compression station and the gas treatment station were completed.

As for the field itself, wells on Manati are connected by subsea lines to the PMNT-1 platform, which is a fixed production unit some 6 miles offshore.

Gas flows from there via a pipeline to a compression plant, where it is compressed and travels further to the processing plant. Aside from gas, the Manati field also produces condensate.

Petrobras has previously announced its intention to sell its entire 35 percent stake in the field. Enauta, which holds 45 percent in the field, along with PetroRio, which holds 10 percent, announced agreements to sell their entire interests in this field to Gas Bridge.

The Gas Bridge transaction is subject to a series of conditions precedent, all actions required for the conclusion of the agreement are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The final 10 percent is held by GeoPark, which also approved an agreement in November 2020 to sell its stake in the Manati field to Gas Bridge for about $27 million. The closing of this transaction is also expected by the end of the year.

Petrobras previously stated in its operational updates that the average production of the field in November 2021 was 120.7 million cubic feet per day, 42.4 million cubic meters per day of which was Petrobras’ share.

