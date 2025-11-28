Pions Takes 'Big Step on Path Toward AEI'

Pions, previously named eDrilling, announced that it was 'taking another big step on the path toward Artificial Engineering Intelligence (AEI)'.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by Pions’ Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Toni Fadnes recently, Pions, previously named eDrilling, announced that it was “taking another big step on the path toward Artificial Engineering Intelligence (AEI)” and releasing Ida 2.0.

The company described Ida 2.0 as its most capable AI Engineering Agent to date in the statement, noting that it delivers “significant improvements in speed, reliability, and quality across all objectives and task types”. Pions outlined that Ida 2.0 works across autonomous drilling operations, intelligent well design and engineering, drilling engineer productivity and data management, and drilling engineering large language models (LLM).

“More intelligent, better at following your instructions, more perceptive to nuanced intent, detailed and information-dense visualizations, deeper interactivity, and with augmented enterprise-level customization,” Pions said in the statement.

“From a system standpoint, the Ida 2.0 architecture offers much improved stability, fault tolerance, and security, making the system way more trustworthy also for production workloads,” it added.

“Expanded operational control and customization provides deep observability into agent behavior, a requisite for agents to build trust with human engineers and other users,” it continued.

Pions revealed in the statement that, in its internal benchmarks, Ida 2.0 “achieved significant improvement in task quality compared with previous models”.

“Testers highlighted the model’s improved relevance, and structure in its responses, and reported she was easier to understand,” Pions added.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by Fadnes back in June, Pions introduced “the next generation of Ida”.

At the time, Pions outlined that the updated version “set… new standards for advanced reasoning and inference capabilities, as well as enhance[ed]… complex task management”.

“Also, a new powerful feature extractor significantly boosts Ida’s adaptability and generalization, allowing her to tackle complex, real-world environments with increased confidence and efficiency,” it added, touting the update as “the most significant upgrade since December last year”.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by Pions, then eDrilling, back in August 2024, the company revealed that the “world’s first AI drilling engineer” was in training.

“We’re building collaborative AI companions that enable engineering teams to free up to focus on strategic activities and strive for more ambitious goals,” that statement noted, highlighting that the company’s “first AI teammate” was named “Ida”.

Pions states on its site that it builds AI-powered engineers, “agents that think, act, and collaborate with humans to solve the world’s toughest engineering problems”.

“Starting with energy and climate, and expanding into the industries that shape the future,” the company’s site adds.

“Grounded in physics. Powered by innovation. Built to break boundaries,” it continues.

On its site, Pions says it “develops autonomous engineering agents designed to understand, reason, and solve technical challenges with the precision of a top-tier engineer”.

“Built on decades of physics-based R&D, our technology blends simulation, data, and intelligence to deliver real-world impact - at scale,” it notes.

The company states on its site that it envisions a future “where engineers and AI work side by side, where smart agents reason like domain experts, act with autonomy, and accelerate innovation across industries”.

“Our goal is to free engineers from manual routines, so they can focus on shaping the future of energy, infrastructure, and climate solutions,” it adds.

In a release sent to Rigzone earlier this year by Fadnes, eDrilling announced that it had changed its name to Pions “to reflect the company’s broader vision, evolving technology, and growing ambitions”.

Pions CEO Caroline Vorpenes said in that release, “we’ve been on a journey of reinvention and I’m so excited we finally get to share it with the world”.

“From traditional tools to AI-powered engineers, from legacy software to engineering, reimagined. A new name that reflects both where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Vorpenes added.

