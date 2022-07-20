Pioneering Spirit Removes Massive Gyda Platform Jacket

Allseas has removed and transported to shore Repsol's massive 30,000-ton Gyda platform following the recent removal of the platform jacket.

Offshore contractor Allseas has safely removed and transported to shore Repsol’s massive 30,000-ton Gyda platform following the recent removal of the platform jacket.

The massive Pioneering Spirit vessel delivered the platform’s 11,000-ton jacket to Aker Solutions’ disposal yard in Stord, Norway, less than 48 hours after removing it from the southern Norwegian Sea.

According to Allseas, the latest job for the vessel’s new jacket lift technology is one of the heaviest ever, but well within the system’s 20,000-tonne lift capacity.

This morning, the jacket was set down directly onto the quayside and reunited with its decommissioned drilling and production topsides, delivered by Pioneering Spirit in May this year. Aker Solutions expects to recycle around 98 percent of the facilities.

“Our mission at Allseas is to remain a frontrunner in the offshore energy market by pioneering ground-breaking technology to meet the industry’s ever-changing needs. The Gyda platform removal strengthens our reputation as a game changer in the industry,” says Allseas President Edward Heerema.

“Again, we have shown that Pioneering Spirit provides a significantly faster, safer, more efficient, and sustainable option for the removal and installation of offshore facilities,” he added.

Split across two campaigns to allow for the vessel’s busy schedule, Pioneering Spirit completed the removal, transport, and load-in to the disposal yard of the entire Gyda platform, its 32 conductors, and template in 12 days.

To facilitate the removal of the jacket, the structure’s 24 foundation piles were cut below seabed level. Main hoist blocks suspended from the jacket lift system beams were connected to pre-installed rigging and the entire structure was lifted and aligned with the lifting beams.

As the jacket was vertically fabricated and installed, the structure could not sustain loading in the horizontal position during transport. The solution of transporting the jacket in a near-vertical position or at around 60 percent tilt, with interface supports and grillage made delivery of the complete jacket to the yard possible.

Unlike conventional lift vessels, Pioneering Spirit only requires days in the field to remove entire platforms and subsea facilities, eliminating the need for multiple trips and a support fleet. Saving time and reducing vessel operations to a minimum significantly reducing the vessel’s emissions footprint.

In what has been a busy year for Pioneering Spirit, the vessel has already lifted and transported more than 90,000 tons of decommissioned and new offshore facilities for the offshore energy industry in 2022, deploying both its jacket lift and topsides lift systems.

As for the field, Gyda is in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, between the Ula and Ekofisk fields. The field started producing in 1990 and a decommissioning plan was submitted in 2016 and approved in 2017. Production ceased in 2020 and P&A work was finalized in October 2021.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com