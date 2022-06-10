Pioneering Spirit Delivers Decommissioned Valhall Facilities

Allseas giant offshore construction ship Pioneering Spirit has returned to Stord, Norway, to deliver multiple decommissioned platform facilities removed from the North Sea’s Valhall field complex.

The world’s largest vessel arrived in Stord on June 9 with the entire production and compression (PCP) platform topsides, the upper section of the original drilling platform (DP) jacket, and connecting PCP bridges.

It follows last month’s removal and subsequent delivery to the Aker Solutions disposal yard in Stord of the 5,800-ton DP topsides by Pioneering Spirit. Preparations are underway in Stord to prepare Allseas’ barge Iron Lady for transfer and load-in of the 14,100-ton PCP topsides. The 3,000-ton DP jacket and two bridges will be loaded directly onto the quayside.

For the first time, Pioneering Spirit deployed both its new topsides lift and jacket lift systems during a single campaign. The entire campaign took only a few days to complete, reinforcing the vessel’s reputation as the ‘total solution’ for offshore heavy lift work.

“It was a fast-track removal operation,” says Project Manager Eric van der Plas. “There were plenty of rewarding moments for all team members involved in what was a strict sequence of events from start to finish. A big compliment to the whole team for a job well done.”

Safe and swift removal of the PCP topsides on June 7 was the final lift of the latest Valhall campaign. It came just 24 hours after the removal of the adjacent DP jacket, after the final leg cutting by supporting vessel Oceanic, and before that the PCP bridges.

This Valhall campaign is part of the frame agreement Allseas signed with Aker BP in 2017 to provide transport, installation, and removal services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Pioneering Spirit removed the accommodation platform topsides in 2019 and the jacket in 2021. The platform was the first of the three original structures to be removed as part of the modernization of the Valhall field center by Aker BP.

Future campaigns are planned for the removal of the PCP jacket, as well as the unmanned Hod A platform, 8 miles to the south of Valhall, and 2/4-G jacket on the Ekofisk field, 15 miles north.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com