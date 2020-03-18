Pioneer Natural Cuts Budget Almost in Half

As part of the plan, Pioneer will reduce its operated rig count from 22 to 11 within the next two months.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. has cut its 2020 drilling, completion and facilities budget by 45% and expects it to range between $1.6- to $1.8 billion. The company is also reducing its budgeted water infrastructure spend to $100 million, resulting in a total 2020 budget range of $1.7- to $1.9 billion.

The updated capital program will be funded from forecasted cash flow of $2.3 billion and generate free cash flow of $500 million, assuming WTI oil prices average $35 per barrel for the rest of the year.

As part of the plan, Pioneer will reduce its operated rig count from 22 to 11 within the next two months. It’s also reducing its contracted completion crews from six to two to three during the same timeframe. Management expects full-year 2020 oil production to be similar to the company’s 2019 Permian oil production average of 211 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD).

“As they have in the past, global headwinds and macroeconomic factors are impacting commodity prices,” Scott D. Sheffield, President and CEO, said in a written statement. “After successfully managing through the previous five cycles, it is apparent to me companies that maintain strong balance sheets and low leverage during these difficult times will prosper when economies eventually rebound and commodity prices recover.”

“…Our balance sheet is among the best in the energy sector and provides us ample financial flexibility to manage through a period of prolonged low oil prices. We are making these capital reductions based on a $30 to $35 WTI oil price outlook, but will continue to monitor the fluid macro environment and adjust our capital program as needed to preserve our strong financial position, while maintaining a focus on the health and safety of our employees.”

Sheffield added that with the reduction in energy investment over the past five years, intensified by shale production declines, he expects oil prices to recover once the global economy stabilizes and for Pioneer to emerge in a stronger position.

In a March 16 research note related to Pioneer, Stifel analysts said they are primarily focused on three catalysts:

Improvement in the commodity outlook. The analysts expect U.S. onshore to cut activity in 2020, leading to an improving macro backdrop for 2021 and 2022.

Delineation of the Wolfcamp D. Assuming continued success, the Wolfcamp D could be Pioneer’s most economical zone with a break-even of $27/boe.

The sale of Pioneer’s 27% interest in the Targa-operated Midland Basin gas processing infrastructure and the possible sale of Midland Basin inventory. The analysts believe both actions are welcome developments that would be rewarded by investors based on projected capital efficiency gains.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.