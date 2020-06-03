Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, completing its debt restructuring process and implementing the previously announced reorganization plan.

In connection with the restructuring, Pioneer slashed its debt by about $267 million, from $475 million to $208 million, eliminated a substantial portion of its cash interest obligations, and obtained a new $75 million asset backed revolving credit facility.

The company's $208 million of new debt consists of $78 million of floating rate senior secured notes due May 2025, with 50% of the interest in the first year paid in-kind rather than in cash, and $130 million of 5% convertible notes due November 2025, with all interest paid in-kind rather than in cash. Based on current interest rates, total cash interest payable on the notes is anticipated to be approximately $4.3 million in the first year and $8.6 million thereafter.

Shares of the company's common stock will no longer trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace. Management anticipates trading of its common stock on the OTC market to commence again soon.

"Today marks the completion of a restructuring and recapitalization that allows the company to continue providing our customers with industry-leading expertise and safe, value-added services," said Wm. Stacy Locke, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the management team, I would like to extend my gratitude to our employees for their hard work and dedication and to our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders for their support during this process."

In conjunction with the restructuring, the company also announced a new board of directors. The new board is comprised of David Coppé, John Jacobi, Wm. Stacy Locke, Matt Porter, and Charlie Thompson.

"Our newly constituted board includes a group of individuals with a range of experience and expertise. We look forward to benefitting from their guidance as we embark on our new beginning," Locke said.

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing and wireline services to producers primarily in Texas and Rocky Mountain regions. It also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas and Appalachia regions and internationally in Colombia.

