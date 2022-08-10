Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
The proposed new minimum tax on corporations and fees for methane emissions, both of which are in a sweeping bill passed by the US Senate this week, could make life impossible for many small US oil and gas producers, according to one of the country’s biggest independent producers.
The ultimate impact of Democrats’ landmark climate bill on the roughly 15,000 small oil and natural gas explorers in the US could be fewer wells being drilled in the future, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer at Pioneer Natural Resources Co., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview.
“There’ll be more pressure on that small mom-and-pop independent,” Sheffield said. “It may put a lot of them out of business.”
While some energy industry groups have protested at the Biden administration’s tax, health and climate bill, some of the largest US oil and gas companies have been supportive, particularly on the steps to mitigate methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
Pioneer along with Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips last month announced its commitment to reduce methane emissions by joining the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 Initiative. Pioneer expects to not pay a tax on emissions as a result of its plan to ban routine flaring by 2025, Sheffield said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- What Fueled Oil Price Downtrend?
- Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
- OPEC+ Flags Severely Limited Availability of Excess Capacity
- USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
- Oil Supermajors Continue to Hold Back on Investment
- Renewables Picking Up, E&P Firms Pen 82.5 GW Of Deals In 1H 2022
- Hess Encouraged By Huron Well In Gulf Of Mexico
- High-Impact Exploration Up With Most Wells Expected Since 2019
- Oil Majors Make Leadership Changes
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico