PIOGA: Natural Gas Key To Maintaining U.S. Life Quality
As Earth Day 2022 came about, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver has stressed the importance both oil and gas have on the quality of life of citizens in the United States.
President and Executive directors of the principal nonprofit trade association representing Pennsylvania's independent oil and natural gas producers, marketers, service companies, pipeline companies, and related businesses, noted that the use of natural gas for power generation is a major contributor to improved air quality in the United States.
“Oil and natural gas are essential to maintaining the quality of life which people in the United States expect to enjoy. The increased use of natural gas for generating electricity is the reason the quality of our nation’s air continues to improve, providing significant public health benefits. In addition, methane emissions from oil and gas operations dropped by 17 percent between 2005-2019, despite production increases in the U.S. of 96 percent for natural gas and 66 percent for oil,” said Weaver.
“Natural gas from Pennsylvania has the potential to provide further air quality improvements to the global environment through increased exports of liquified natural gas to European countries facing both immediate and long-term supply challenges, all of which are driven by Russia’s energy dominance in that region.
“The Appalachian Basin states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, already our nation’s largest producers of natural gas, have the supply and ability to meet a significant amount of demand for LNG in Europe. However, what is needed – at both the state and federal levels – are policies that encourage investment in the infrastructure and facilities to produce and transport more LNG to countries that need it,” he said.
Weaver also stressed that Earth Day is a reminder of the progress being made to improve the world we live in, calling for more to be done in the future. “Pennsylvania’s oil and natural gas industry is proud of the role it plays in helping our nation improve its environment,” he concluded.
