Pine Cliff Bags Gas Supply Contract for Alberta Data Center

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has secured an agreement to deliver natural gas to an undisclosed private company’s planned data center in Alberta.

Pine Cliff said in a news release that it has entered into definitive agreements with a private company for the supply of between 3.2 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd) and 4.8 MMcfpd of natural gas for an initial term of 25 years. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreements follow a previous supply agreement of 33 million cubic meters per year and 50 million cubic meters per year, Pine Cliff noted.

The undisclosed company is constructing and operating a data center not connected to the Alberta electrical grid and adjacent to an operating Pine Cliff facility in Central Alberta, according to the release.

Under the Supply Agreement, Pine Cliff will provide natural gas and will receive a natural gas price based on a rolling 12-month average of NYMEX price. The supply of natural gas under the agreement will begin upon the commissioning of the data center, among other things, the company said.

Pine Cliff noted that in the third quarter of 2024, its production of natural gas averaged 108.0 MMcfpd.

The supply agreement includes conditions precedent for the supply and delivery of natural gas at the data center, which include obligatory milestones for the timing of construction, receipt of regulatory approvals and timing of the data center being commercially operational. Failure to meet these milestones could result in the early termination of the agreement and the lease, Pine Cliff stated.

Pine Cliff further noted that the construction and operation of the data center will be the sole responsibility of the private company and will be subject to applicable regulatory and government approvals and permits.

Last month, Pine Cliff completed the acquisition of privately held oil and natural gas producer Certus Oil & Gas Inc. for a purchase price of $72 million (CAD 100.0 million). According to the company website, Certus operates conventional light oil-producing properties with its operations focused on the Sylvan Lake and Caroline areas of Central Alberta.

The acquisition will expand Pine Cliff's core operations into the Caroline area of Western-Central Alberta, adding production of approximately 5,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimated production of the assets as of September is composed of approximately 51 percent conventional natural gas, 26 percent natural gas liquids (NGLs), and 23 percent light and medium crude oil and condensate, with an annual decline rate estimated at 16 percent.

The acquisition is also expected to add an initially identified 31 gross, or 15.4 net, deep basin liquids-rich natural gas and oil development locations “that are expected to compete for capital in Pine Cliff's annual spending program for the next several years,” the company noted in an earlier news release.

Pine Cliff also entered into a three-year secured term debt facility provided by a private institutional investor in the amount of $42.07 million (CAD 56.27 million) to fund a portion of the purchase price.

Pine Cliff describes itself as an Alberta-based natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

