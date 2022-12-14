PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed this week that it medevaced a 60-year-old male worker from an oil rig 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request at 2:21 am from Bristol Search and Rescue Services to medevac a worker who was experiencing stroke like symptoms on an offshore oil rig, the USCG noted. Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, the USCG highlighted.
“The MH-60 aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the oil rig, and transferred the worker to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Louis Armstrong International Airport,” the USCG said in an organization statement.
“The worker was last reported to be in stable condition,” the USCG added.
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevaced a worker 189 miles south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) December 12, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/TIbYP0LWE5 pic.twitter.com/QaZlSfuH8F
Last month, the USCG revealed that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas. A video of that rescue can be seen below:
Great job to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter crew that worked together to rescue an ailing 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas🚁⚓️ pic.twitter.com/yKxtZts6zh— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 21, 2022
During the same month, the USCG revealed that it was monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Coast Guard pollution responders dispatched to the location alongside representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), and the Lake Charles Fire Department, the USCG noted at the time.
The Coast Guard is the principal Federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and inland waterways, along more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, throughout the 4.5 million square miles of U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and on the high seas, the USCG website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- Santos' Barossa Project Unviable After Losing Approval
- Savannah In Petronas Deal Worth up to $1.25B
- Europe Imports Huge Amounts of Diesel
- Supply Chain Issues Block Full Impact Of Biden's Clean Energy Law
- Equinor Gets New EVP Of International Exploration And Production
- Old Tyra Almost Gone – 98.5 Percent Of It Recycled Or Reused
- IEA Says Oil Prices May Rally Next Year
- No Updates on Keystone Pipeline Leak Cause
- USA Loses Rigs
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil
- Transocean Bags $1B+ In Contract Awards for 2 Drillships
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- Here's How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday