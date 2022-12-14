PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request at 2.21 am from Bristol Search and Rescue Services to medevac a worker.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed this week that it medevaced a 60-year-old male worker from an oil rig 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request at 2:21 am from Bristol Search and Rescue Services to medevac a worker who was experiencing stroke like symptoms on an offshore oil rig, the USCG noted. Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, the USCG highlighted.

“The MH-60 aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the oil rig, and transferred the worker to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Louis Armstrong International Airport,” the USCG said in an organization statement.

“The worker was last reported to be in stable condition,” the USCG added.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevaced a worker 189 miles south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana



Read more: https://t.co/TIbYP0LWE5 pic.twitter.com/QaZlSfuH8F — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) December 12, 2022

Last month, the USCG revealed that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas. A video of that rescue can be seen below:

Great job to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter crew that worked together to rescue an ailing 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas🚁⚓️ pic.twitter.com/yKxtZts6zh — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 21, 2022

During the same month, the USCG revealed that it was monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Coast Guard pollution responders dispatched to the location alongside representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), and the Lake Charles Fire Department, the USCG noted at the time.

The Coast Guard is the principal Federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and inland waterways, along more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, throughout the 4.5 million square miles of U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and on the high seas, the USCG website highlights.

