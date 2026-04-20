Phillips 66, United Airlines, DSV Enter 42MM-Liter SAF Partnership

'United Airlines will use the fuel, while DSV and Microsoft participate through a book and claim methodology, allowing verified emissions reductions to be allocated independently of physical fuel use'.

Phillips 66, United Airlines, DSV and Microsoft have collaborated for a supply of 11 million gallons or 41.6 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"United Airlines will use the fuel, while DSV and Microsoft participate through a book-and-claim methodology, allowing verified emissions reductions to be allocated independently of physical fuel use", DSV said in a press release.

DSV expects the supply to avoid about 100,000 metric tons of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by displacing conventional jet fuel.

"By working together, the companies can secure more reliable SAF capacity and accelerate scaling at a level that would be challenging to achieve on their own", DSV said. "By aligning demand, commercial structures and operational execution, this approach shows how SAF can be scaled more effectively through long-term agreements and coordinated execution across the supply chain".

United Airlines chief sustainability officer Lauren Riley said, "This is the largest contracted SAF supply agreement with a single customer, DSV, in the history of our corporate SAF program, the Eco-Skies Alliance, demonstrating the possibility of large-scale greenhouse gas reductions when the members of a value chain - from supplier to end customer - work together".

The fuel will obtain International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It will be traceable through the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificate (SAFc) Registry, DSV said.

"In parallel, DSV's internal book-and-claim registry, together with the SAFc Registry, provides a transparent system that records and tracks the associated environmental attributes", it said. "This ensures that each tonne of CO2 emissions reduction is verified, allocated to a specific shipper, and protected against double-counting. Together, this creates a clear and auditable trail that supports robust and credible corporate emissions reporting".

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Marco Eipper, Microsoft general manager for cloud supply chain logistics, said, "This collaboration builds on Microsoft's ongoing work to reduce emissions across our cloud logistics value chain and supports our broader sustainability goals".

Phillips 66 aviation vice president Ronald Sanchez said, "Phillips 66 has the integrated assets, logistics network and operational experience to deliver SAF at scale today, not years from now. With this unique collaboration across industries, we're helping turn demand for lower-carbon aviation into reliable, real‑world supply with measurable impact".

In 2024 Phillips 66 completed the Rodeo project, converted from the 128-year-old Santa Maria Refinery. The Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex has a capacity of about 50,000 barrels per day, using feedstocks such as waste oils, fats, greases and vegetable oils to produce SAF and renewable diesel, according to Phillips 66. '

Phillips 66 also says it produces SAF at its Humber refinery in the United Kingdom through co-processing.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com