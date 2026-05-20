Phillips 66 to Proceed with Two New Processing Plants

Phillips 66 has approved a natural gas processing project and a natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator project, both expected to start operations 2028.

The Zeus Gas Plant will process up to 300 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) of gas from the Permian Basin, the Houston, Texas-based company said in a press release. The project includes the Midland Express Pipeline (MEX).

The 45-mile, 20-inch pipeline will move up to 230 MMcfd. MEX will integrate Phillips 66's Permian gathering systems. The pipeline is also designed to provide future bi-directional flexibility between multiple processing facilities.

The third Coastal Bend Fractionator, previously called the Corpus Christi Fractionator, will have a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of NGLs. The project also involves NGL purity pipeline expansion and water treatment facilities. It will rise in Robstown, Texas.

"Zeus Gas Plant and a third Coastal Bend Fractionator will strengthen our ability to move growing Permian volumes across an integrated value chain, from the wellhead to key market centers", said Phillips 66 midstream executive vice president Don Baldridge.

"These projects will enhance system connectivity, increase processing and fractionation capacity, and position us to serve customers while capturing additional value across our Midstream network".

The two new final investment decisions "fall within the company's stated $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion capital spending range", Phillips 66 said. "This is consistent with Phillips 66's commitment to reduce debt to $17 billion by year-end 2027 and return more than 50 percent of net operating cash flow, excluding working capital, to shareholders".

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Phillips 66 has allotted $1.1 billion for its midstream segment under its 2026 budgeted capital of $2.4 billion.

Baldridge told investors at Phillips 66 fourth quarter 2025 results conference that the company expects to add a gas plant about every 12-18 months "due to our attractive footprint in the Permian Basin".

Last year Phillips 66 commissioned the Dos Pico 2 gas plant in the Permian, which adds 220 MMscfd of processing capacity and raises total throughput from the company's Pinnacle acquisition assets to 440 MMcfd.

"It is the first gas plant the company has built since 2019, when the last facility was constructed under DCP Midstream - marking a significant step in the ongoing expansion of Phillips 66's NGL infrastructure", Phillips 66 said in a statement July 30, 2025.

Also in 2025 Phillips 66 acquired EPIC Y-Grade GP LLC and EPIC Y-Grade LP for around $2.2 billion, growing its Permian midstream presence. The units, bought from EPIC Midstream Holdings LP, own NGL pipelines, fractionation facilities and distribution systems.

The acquired assets comprise two fractionators with a capacity of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) near Corpus Christi, Texas; about 350 miles of purity distribution pipelines; and an NGL pipeline around 885 miles long and with a capacity of 175,000 bpd. The NGL pipeline links the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford basins to the fractionation complexes and Phillips 66's Sweeny Hub.

Meanwhile the under-construction 300-MMcfd Iron Mesa gas plant is on track to start up in the first quarter of next year, according to Phillips 66's first quarter 2026 report.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com