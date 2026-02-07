Phillips 66 to Cut Nearly 300 Jobs as LA Refinery Shuts

Phillips 66 will lay off around half of its employees at its sole remaining oil refinery in California after shuttering operations.

The Houston-based company said it will cut 122 employees effective April 3 at two facilities in Carson and Wilmington that make up the company’s Los Angeles refinery, according a notice filed Monday with California’s employment regulator. This follows a separate notice last month that 155 employees will be terminated at the refinery in December, bringing the total to 277.

The century-old refinery employs about 600 staff, according to Phillips 66’s website.

The fuel-making plant has been slated to close since 2024 and the facility, once capable of processing 139,000 barrels of oil a day, refined its final barrel of crude in late 2025. Another Texas-based refiner, Valero Energy Corp., is also cutting more than 200 jobs in California this year as it idles a San Francisco Bay Area plant.

Oil companies have decried what they call a hostile regulatory environment in the state, whose residents regularly pay the highest gasoline prices in the nation. Chevron Corp. officially relocated its headquarters to Texas in recent years and refiners have either fled or converted plants to producing biofuels, dwindling the in-state supply of petroleum products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Some state lawmakers have recently tried to soften their stance toward the oil and gas industry.

Phillips 66 continues to operate a biofuels refinery near San Francisco and import fossil fuels to California.