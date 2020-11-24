Phillips 66 Quadruples Capacity at Texas NGL Hub

S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. reported Monday that it has completed a natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation project on-time for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) at its Sweeny Hub in Old Ocean, Texas.

“The successful completion of this project is due to our team and the partnership we created with Phillips 66 throughout the entire process,” remarked David Taylor, S&B’s chief operating officer, in a written statement.

As Rigzone reported in June 2018, the project called on S&B to add 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new NGL fractionation capacity via two new plants at the Sweeny Hub. With the new plants, the Sweeny Hub now boasts 400,000 bpd of fractionation capacity as well as additional NGL storage capacity and associated pipeline infrastructure.

“Planning, designing and building a large-scale plant, such as this, takes a significant amount of time and effort,” continued Taylor. “Phillips 66 trusted our processes, procedures and workflows, which created an environment that allowed us all to succeed.”

S&B also pointed out that it achieved on-time mechanical completion of the project despite hitting the peak construction period amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.

“Safety is our number one value at S&B,” Taylor said. “With 2,000 people working on site, we took precautions early to ensure the safety of our team members. Mandates for face coverings, staggered lunches and buses, social distancing and compliance auditing were all important protocol changes that our team members had to accommodate to keep each other safe.”

