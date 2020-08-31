Phillips 66 Partners Sets Open Season for Texas Pipeline

A unit of Phillips 66 Partners is launching an open season to solicit shipper commitments for services from West Texas on the Gray Oak Pipeline, Phillips 66 Partners reported Monday.

Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC will start the open season at 9 a.m. Central time Tuesday to secure long-term crude oil transportation commitments under binding services agreements, according to Phillips 66 Partners. The master limited partnership noted the pipeline will add takeaway capacity from West Texas and a new destination in Victoria County, Texas.

According to Phillips 66’s website, the 850-mile (1,368-kilometer) Gray Oak Pipeline links the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale to the Texas Gulf Coast. The firm reported in April of this year that the 900,000-barrel per day pipeline made its first commercial deliveries of crude to the coast.

Phillips 66 Partners stated that it expects the new takeaway capacity and destination on Gray Oak to be placed into service in the first half of 2022.

