Phillips 66 Names New President
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC (CPChem) President and CEO Mark Lashier will become the president and chief operating officer of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) effective April 1, 2021, Phillips 66 reported Monday.
“Mark is the right leader at the right time to join Phillips 66,” Greg Garland, Phillips 66’s president and CEO, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “He assumes his new role at a time when we are operationally and financially strong yet navigating a dynamic and challenging external environment.”
With more than 30 years of energy industry experience, Lashier has served as CPChem’s CEO since 2017 and previously held high-level roles in the firm’s Olefins and Polyolefins; Specialties, Aromatics, and Styrenics; Planning and Development; and Asia units, Phillips 66 stated. The firm added that Lashier began his career with Phillips Petroleum Co. as a research engineer.
Lashier, who will report to Garland, will oversee operations across all of Phillips 66’s refining, midstream, and marketing and specialties businesses as well as its health, safety, and environmental efforts, Phillips 66 noted. The company added that Lashier’s appointment will enable Garland to increase his focus on strategy, capital allocation, and stakeholder engagement.
“Mark is a trusted leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering growth, driving excellence in both operations and sustainable business practices,” commented Garland. “He possesses the right combination of values, skills, and experience that makes him a clear choice to be our president and COO.”
Lashier holds bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from Iowa State University as well as 13 patents in the United States, Phillips 66 pointed out.
Separately, CPChem revealed Monday that Chevron Chemicals President Bruce Chinn will become the company’s next CEO. The Chevron-Phillips 66 petrochemicals joint venture also stated that B.J. Hebert, its current executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become president and COO. Both changes take effect April 1.
Chinn, who earned a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University, brings more than 35 years of relevant manufacturing, technical, and business leadership experience with DuPont and Chevron, CPChem stated.
A former president of Occidental Chemical (NYSE: OXY) before joining CP Chem, Hebert holds more than 30 years of chemical industry experience. He received a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from McNeese State University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, CPChem stated.
