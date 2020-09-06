Phillips 66 Makes $750K Hurricane Laura Donation

Phillips 66 has donated $750,000 to the American Red Cross to help support Hurricane Laura disaster relief activities.

Hurricane Laura, which Phillips 66 described as one of most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., made landfall on August 27. The American Red Cross outlined on September 2 that as many as 21,000 people in Louisiana and east Texas remained in emergency lodging where the hurricane “devastated entire communities”.

The hurricane shut in 84.3 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production at its peak, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). As of September 3, 16.27 percent of U.S. GOM oil production still remained shut in, the BSEE outlined.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this generous donation from Phillips 66,” Henry Van de Putte, the regional chief executive of the American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast, said in an organization statement.

“Their continued dedication to the Red Cross mission allows us to offer much-needed food, shelter and comfort to those who are reeling from the impact of Hurricane Laura during a pandemic,” he added.

Greg Garland, the chairman and chief executive officer of Phillips 66, said, “our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the disaster, including our many employees, friends and neighbors across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas”.

“The impact from Hurricane Laura reaffirms the importance of Phillips 66's continued support for the American Red Cross. We believe this gift will enable the organization to use its broad and specialized resource network to support recovery efforts and help those most in need,” he added.

Phillips 66 describes itself as a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. Based in Houston, Texas, the business has a portfolio of midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing and specialties businesses, its website highlights.

The American Red Cross describes itself as a United Way agency that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters, supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood, teaches skills that save lives, provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. It is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and donations.

