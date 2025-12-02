Phillips 66 Closes Partial Sale of German, Austrian Fuel Retailer

Stonepeak and Energy Equation completed the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in JET from Phillips 66.

Stonepeak Partners LP and newly formed Energy Equation Partners have completed the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in JET Tankstellen Deutschland GmbH, a fuel retailer in Germany and Austria, from Phillips 66.

The Houston, Texas-based downstream company retains 35 percent in the new joint venture company, it said in an online statement Monday.

The transaction gave the business an enterprise value of around EUR 2.5 billion ($2.9 billion), according to the parties. Phillips 66 said it had received about EUR 1.5 billion in pre-tax proceeds.

Phillips 66 said it has entered into a "multi-year agreement" to supply JET from the MiRO Refinery south of Frankfurt, in which Phillips 66 owns 18.75 percent.

According to Phillips 66's announcement of the deal May 15, JET operates 970 sites including 843 that were JET-branded.

Energy Equation Partners managing partner Javed Ahmed said in a separate statement by the buyers on Monday, "This investment reflects EEP’s commitment to investing in established players in the energy sector who have the potential to make a meaningful impact on the energy transition, and we are excited to work alongside the entire JET team, including its dedicated service station operators, to realize this vision".

“We are executing with discipline and a clear strategy to create long-term shareholder value", said Phillips 66 chair and chief executive Mark Lashier. "This transaction strengthens the balance sheet and optimizes our portfolio by monetizing non-core assets at attractive valuations."

"Since 2022 we have sold over $5 billion in assets and enhanced our position in the U.S. Central Corridor and Gulf Coast", Lashier added.

In the first quarter of 2025 Phillips 66 exceeded a divestiture target of over $3 billion, announced last year to support its shareholder return target and other long-term priorities, with the receipt of $2 billion in proceeds from the sale of non-operated stakes in Coop Mineraloel AG and Gulf Coast Express Pipeline LLC.

"We intend to continue to optimize the portfolio and rationalize non-core assets going forward", Lashier said in a statement December 16, 2024, announcing the agreement to divest Phillips 66's 25 percent stake in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. "The evolution of our portfolio underscores our position as a leading integrated downstream energy provider, enhancing shareholder value and positioning the company for the future".

Meanwhile Phillips 66 expects to fully idle its Los Angeles Refinery by yearend after ceasing crude processing mid-October, according to its quarterly report October 29.

In an earlier update October 1, Phillips 66 said, "The facility is executing a detailed schedule to safely idle operations. Several process units have been placed in an idle state. The remaining units will be idled in a phased manner through the end of 2025".

"Phillips 66 remains committed to ensuring a steady fuel supply to meet ongoing California consumer demand", Phillips 66 said October 1. "The company expects to meet demand by sourcing gasoline from within and outside its refining network".

