Phillips 66 Boosts Stake In DCP Midstream

Through a merger of existing JVs with Enbridge, Phillips 66 has boosted its stake in DCP Midstream.

Phillips 66 has increased its stake in DCP Midstream through the merger of existing joint ventures owned by Enbridge. Simultaneously, the realignment of the economic governance interests has also had an effect on the company’s stake in Gray Oak Pipeline where it has decreased its participation.

Phillips 66 increased its economic interest in DCP Midstream from 28.26 percent to 43.31 percent and will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in DCP Midstream, including the General Partner.

Phillips 66’s economic interest in Gray Oak Pipeline decreased from 42.25 percent to 6.50 percent. Enbridge will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in Gray Oak Pipeline. As part of the transaction, Phillips 66 contributed approximately $400 million of cash.

“We are growing our integrated NGL business to further strengthen our competitive position while driving operational and commercial synergies,” said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. “DCP is a valued business in our portfolio and enhances our existing value chain from wellhead to market, creating a platform for future NGL growth. Our focus remains on operating excellence and disciplined capital allocation to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

The transaction was entered into and closed on August 17, 2022. BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Phillips 66. Bracewell acted as legal counsel, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher acted as special tax counsel to Phillips 66.

Concurrent with Phillips 66’s realignment of economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, Phillips 66 has also submitted a non-binding proposal to the board of directors of the general partner of DCP Midstream offering to acquire all publicly held common units of DCP Midstream for cash.

Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Phillips 66 is proposing a consideration of $34.75 for each outstanding publicly-held common unit of DCP Midstream as part of a transaction that would be structured as a merger of DCP Midstream with an indirect subsidiary of Phillips 66 with DCP Midstream as the surviving entity.

The proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and approval of such definitive agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder by the board of directors of the general partner of DCP Midstream and a conflicts committee thereof.

The consummation of the proposed transaction would also be subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated, Phillips 66 noted in its statement.

