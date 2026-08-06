Philippines to Launch RE Auction for Off-Grid Islands

The Department of Energy expects to launch a Green Energy Auction next year to migrate off-grid island communities from diesel power to solar power supported with battery energy storage.

The Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) expects to launch a Green Energy Auction (GEA) next year to migrate off-grid island communities from diesel power to solar power supported with battery energy storage.

Besides supporting the country's renewable energy (RE) targets, the plan would also lower electricity bills not only in these areas but also nationwide through an expected reduction in a charge that Filipinos pay to subsidize generation in these areas, according to the DOE.

"The DOE is initially targeting 20 of the country's larger NAPOCOR-served islands for the auction", it said in a press release, referring to the National Power Corp. "The Department recently conducted focus group discussions with renewable energy developers, local government units and other stakeholders to refine the auction design and identify the measures needed to ensure its successful implementation.

"Unlike conventional renewable energy auctions, the GEA for off-grid areas is specifically designed to address the unique operating conditions of island communities.

"NAPOCOR will continue to play a central role in ensuring uninterrupted electricity service throughout the transition while the winning developers construct and commission their renewable energy facilities".

Many of the country's off-grid islands rely entirely on diesel-fueled generation, which is not only vulnerable to volatile global fuel prices but also subject to high fuel transport costs, DOE said.

"The average true cost of generation in these areas is now about PHP 18 [$0.3] per kilowatt-hour, while generation costs in some remote islands can reach as high as PHP 62 per kilowatt-hour", it noted.

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"While consumers in these islands pay the regulated electricity rates approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the gap between those regulated rates and the actual cost of generating electricity is subsidized through the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME), which is collected from electricity consumers nationwide.

"To address this, the DOE plans to replace diesel generation with solar photovoltaic systems paired with battery energy storage systems".

"By introducing lower-cost renewable energy technologies, the Department expects to reduce the true cost of electricity generation in off-grid areas, lessen the subsidy requirement under the UCME, and deliver long-term savings to electricity consumers while ensuring more reliable power for island communities", it added.

Earlier this year the DOE announced new award plans under a 10-year auction for renewables development, with over 3,200 megawatts of non-floating solar capacity targeted to be built between 2027 and 2028.

The four rounds also aim to install 5,565 MW of renewable generation capacity from other technologies between 2028 and 2035.

The DOE said in a press release February 13 it plans to hold the sixth to ninth rounds of the Green Energy Auction Program for project delivery within the next two years, toward the archipelago's target of adding at least 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity by 2035.

The Philippines installed more than one GW of generation capacity in 2025, with most of the plants fed by renewable sources, according to a DOE statement December 28, 2025.

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