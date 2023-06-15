Philippines Logs $122MM in Annual Energy Efficiency Investments

The Philippines recorded about $122 million worth of energy efficiency projects for 2021.

The Philippines recorded about $122 million (PHP6.8 billion) worth of energy efficiency projects for 2021, the country’s Department of Energy (DOE) reported this week.

“Energy efficiency investments include projects that use energy-efficient technologies and practices, which include new installation, upgrading, or retrofitting specific equipment or devices such as lighting retrofit, automated lighting control system or smart control system, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) upgrades, boiler replacement, and other similar devices or equipment”, it said Tuesday.

“The DOE also recorded increased investment in Solar PV [photovoltaics], Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Cogeneration System, District Cooling System, Pumping System, HVAC System, Compressed Air System, Smart Manufacturing System, and Building Energy Management System.”

The government has required energy-intensive industries to report their yearly energy consumption, as well as investments, under the Energy Efficiency Act of 2019. The policy applies to so-called designated establishments (DEs), which are private entities in sectors such as industry, agriculture and transport.

DEs that consumed over four million kilowatt hours (KWh) in 2020 accounted for more than $109 million (PHP 6.1 billion) of the total energy efficiency investments registered for 2021. Those that used up 500,000 to four million KWh comprised around $6.4 million (PHP360 million).

“Meanwhile, a total of 4,782 DEs with an annual energy consumption threshold of more than 100,000 kWh equivalent recorded an investment of around PhP306 million [approximately $5.5 million]”, the DOE said.

These investments “bring multiple benefits for the companies such as enhancing the sustainability of the energy system, supporting strategic objectives for economic and social development, promoting environmental goals, and increasing prosperity”, Energy Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla said in the media statement.

“Industry has a crucial role to play in our quest towards achieving a low carbon-intensive economy and more importantly, integrating this in their business models”, the DOE chief added.

Emissions Savings

The Philippines logged 130.4 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) 2021, up 6.4 percent from 2020, according to the DOE’s latest “Key Energy Statistics” annual report.

Electricity generation was the biggest contributor accounting for 73.88 MtCO2e. Transport followed at 31.54 MtCO2e. The industrial sector came next at 12.5 MtCO2e, followed by other sectors including households, services and agriculture at 12.13 MtCO2e. Energy emissions not counted for power generation contributed 0.4 MtCO2e, including from oil refining.

The country of over 114 million people aims to cut planet-warming emissions from its power sector by 4.34 MtCO2e between 2023 and 2024, according to its revised energy efficiency roadmap released Thursday. The target is 7.53 MtCO2e in 2025-28 and 54.03 MtCO2e in 2029-50.

The industrial sector should reduce GHG emissions by 17.43 MtCO2e in 2023-24 and 30.81 MtCO2e in 2025-28. The “National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan and Roadmap 2023-2050” put the 2029-50 target for the sector at 233.18 MtCO2e.

For the commercial sector, the archipelago aims to curb emissions by 7.51 MtCO2e in 2023-24, 13.28 MtCO2e in 2025-28 and 110.5 MtCO2e in 2029-50.

The roadmap did not provide target curbs for the transport sector due to a lack of data.

Cost Savings

Lessening energy intensity not only staves off climate-damaging emissions but also saves costs and ultimately boosts the economy, the roadmap notes.

“The Philippines has one of the highest energy prices in Asia. For businesses, reducing energy costs through the implementation of energy-efficient products has the potential to free up capital, which they can use to further grow their organization and stimulate wider economic development”, it states.

For households, cheaper energy would stimulate spending, the roadmap adds.

