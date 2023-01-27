Philippines Greenlights LNG Project
The Philippines has approved a plan to build a small-scale liquefied natural gas terminal, adding to six ongoing projects that are expected to boost domestic supply from imports as the Southeast Asian nation’s sole gas field dries up in three years.
Samat LNG Corporation received a notice from the Department of Energy to proceed with the project in Bataan province north of Manila, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The proposed $67-million receiving terminal and regassification facility has annual capacity of 200,000 to 400,000 tons of LNG imports that can fuel small independent power producers, manufacturing companies and transport fleets, it said. The project is targeted to start commercial operation by the first half of 2024.
The Philippines’ natural gas consumption is expected to reach at least 24,263 megawatts by 2040 if the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix rises to 35%, the energy department said, from below 30% currently, anticipating the displacement of coal and oil-based fuels. Gas demand is forecast at 18,883 MW if the share from renewable energy rises further to 50%. Currently, LNG fuels just 2,011 MW of power plants.
FGen LNG Corp., a unit of listed First Gen Corp., is scheduled to commission its LNG terminal in March and start commercial operation in June. Linseed Field Corp. is also expected to complete its first integrated LNG import terminal in March and begin running commercially in April. Luzon Energy Terminal Inc., Energy World Gas Operations Philippines Inc., Shell Energy Philippines Inc. and Vires Energy Corp. own the other ongoing projects.
The country’s Malampaya gas field is projected to be depleted as soon as 2026, requiring utilities to import LNG.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- Former Brazilian Senator Takes Over Petrobras Helm
- Gasoline Price More Expensive Than Year Ago Levels
- Philippines Greenlights LNG Project
- BSEE Checks Out Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Progress
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall