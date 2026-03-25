Philippines Eyes Russian Oil as Marcos Declares Emergency

Marcos said the Southeast Asian country's current fuel supply could last about 45 days and that it is 'exploring' importing oil from non-traditional source Russia.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday declared a state of national energy emergency to scale up and fast-track government measures to mitigate the impact of the war in the Middle East.

The executive order (No. 110, s. 2026), as published online by the government's Official Gazette, cited "an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply".

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday at the presidential palace, Marcos said the Southeast Asian country's current fuel supply could last about 45 days and that it is "exploring" importing oil from non-traditional source Russia.

"[A]s a net importer of petroleum products, the Philippines remains highly dependent on external sources for fuel supply and is therefore vulnerable to disruption in global oil production and transportation", read the emergency declaration.

The declaration authorizes the procurement of oil products for "a timely and sufficient supply", for which advanced payments of over 15 percent of contract amounts may be made.

The declaration asks the Department of Energy (DOE) to "implement a resource conservation and prioritization mechanism". The department may, "when warranted by extraordinary price volatility or risks to electricity supply reliability", ask the Energy Regulatory Commission for the "suspension of market operations or the declaration of a temporary market failure".

The conservation and prioritization mechanism "shall consider the optimal dispatch of power plants, taking into consideration grid reliability, priorities in the use of cheaper technologies and the conservation of fuel that will mitigate impact and prolong supply", the declaration stated.

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The DOE may target electricity use including air-conditioning in government offices, according to the declaration.

The declaration also calls for measures against oil products hoarding, profiteering and supply manipulation.

Other government agencies are also directed to implement measures to "support consumers and affected sectors".

Import Plans

In the interview with Bloomberg, when asked whether the Philippines has received commitment in fuel supply talks with China and Russia, Marcos said, "We're still working on that".

"China we always had a trading relationship with and that's ongoing, and we are trying to increase that supply. Russia is not a traditional supplier of crude oil to the Philippines or any energy supply, but we are exploring that as well", Marcos added.

Current contracts for refined fuel from Japan and South Korea, oil from Malaysia and fertilizer from Indonesia and China are "being honored", Marcos told Bloomberg.

In an interview with Reuters published Wednesday, the Philippine ambassador to the United States said Manila is asking for exemptions to buy oil from countries sanctioned by Washington. "All options are being considered", Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters when asked about oil from Iran and Venezuela.

In the Long Term

In the longer term, Marcos' emergency declaration asks the DOE to come up with plans to curb oil demand across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

The declaration backs "accelerating the transition to renewable energy through the use of electric vehicles in mass transport; integration of renewable energy in agriculture, logistics and manufacturing; development of active transport infrastructure; and supporting behavioral change through public awareness campaigns".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com