Philippines Announces New Project Pipeline under 10-Year RE Auction

The Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) has announced new award plans under a 10-year auction for renewable energy development, with over 3,200 megawatts (MW) of non-floating solar capacity targeted to be built between 2027 and 2028.

The DOE said in a press release it plans to hold the sixth to ninth rounds of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) for project delivery within the next two years, toward the Southeast Asian archipelago's target of adding at least 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity by 2035.

GEA-6 would offer onshore wind and floating solar capacities. GEA-7 covers rooftop solar and solar plus battery energy storage systems in collaboration with the Mindanao Development Authority. "GEA-8 will include solar on stilts with the Department of Agriculture, agri-solar with the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of Agriculture and canal-top solar with the National Irrigation Administration", the DOE said. "GEA-9 will cover biomass, geothermal, solar, hydropower and onshore wind".

Besides the non-floating solar goal of 3,200 MW, the four rounds aim to install 5,565 MW of renewable generation capacity from other technologies between 2028 and 2035.

"Succeeding auctions for the remaining capacities in the 25 GW target will be scheduled based on the availability of ready projects covered by RE Contracts or Certificates of Award, power-supply-demand scenarios, grid conditions among others", the DOE said.

Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in the statement, "By preparing a clear, auction-backed pipeline, we are giving developers and financial institutions the market visibility they need to plan, mobilize capital and deliver projects on schedule".

“As the Philippines accelerates toward its targets of 35 percent renewable energy share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040, clarity in how power is sold, priced and monetized becomes just as critical as how it is generated", Garin said.

The DOE presented the pipeline at the Renewable Energy Investment Forum in Taguig City.

Last year the DOE launched the process for GEA-5, the Philippines’ first offshore wind-exclusive renewable energy auction according to the agency. GEA-5 is offering 3,300 MW of capacity for delivery between 2028 and 2030, the DOE said when it announced the launch June 19, 2025.

The Philippines installed more than one GW of generation capacity in 2025, with most of the plants fed by renewable sources, according to a DOE news release December 28.

About 956 MW were connected to the grids across the country as of November. The new capacity comes from 14 plants: 12 renewables-based, one oil-run and one natural gas-run, according to the DOE.

Additionally 160 MW of battery energy storage capacity was added in the Luzon and Visayas islands, it said.

Besides raising the share of renewables in the nation's electricity mix, the DOE's "Philippine Energy Plan 2023-50" aims for 10 percent energy savings on oil products and electricity between 2040 and 2050, a 50 percent electric vehicle penetration rate in road transport by 2040 and the adoption of advanced and smart grid technologies.

According to the DOE's latest power statistics report, published June 15, 2025, coal remained the biggest contributor to the country’s generation in 2024 at nearly 80,000 gigawatt hours (GWh). Coal was followed by renewables at over 28,000 GWh. Gas contributed over 18,000 GWh, while over 1,300 GWh came from oil.

