Philippine Protesters Confront Conglomerate over LNG

A multisectoral civil society coalition protested in front of San Miguel Corp.'s (SMC) headquarters in Manila this week demanding an end to the Philippines' nascent opening up to liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation, in favor of renewables.

The WagGas alliance of communities, environmental organizations and faith-based groups warned the importation of LNG to replace depleting local gas production will raise electricity bills and further imperil the country’s biodiverse environment.

“After shepherding the rapid and massive expansion of coal in the past, SMC today leads in welcoming vast new capacities for gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) power, at the cost of hopes for climate action, the healing of nature from fossil fuel pollution, and welfare of peoples”, WagGas co-convenor Bishop Gerry Alminaza of the San Carlos Diocese said in a statement for the demonstration Tuesday, when the conglomerate held its yearly shareholders’ assembly.

The coalition particularly assailed SMC’s power plant in Batangas province, saying marine transport to supply it with fuel poses risks of spills on the Isla Verde Passage, considered the heart of the Coral Triangle. An oil spill March from a sunken ship linked to SMC reached the strait.

The LNG terminal of AG&P International Pte. Ltd. and Linseed Field Power Corp. in Batangas Bay has started supplying the Ilijan combined cycle plant, in the country’s first utility-scale feed-in for imported LNG, the Department of Energy (DOE) said June 2. That allowed the plant to resume operation after closing June 2022 when the fuel supply was cut from the dwindling Malampaya gas field, the only active of just two gas discoveries in the archipelago.

“SMC has other projects in different parts of the country that are destructive to livelihood and the environment”, WagGas added on Facebook in Filipino. It cited among others a coal mining project on Mindanao island’s Lake Sebu, an expressway project that reportedly would run parallel to the Pasig River cutting across the capital region and a purportedly misinformed mangrove forestation activity in Bulacan province that environmental experts said threatened the area’s ecology.

Protesters held placards that read “SMC: your profit, our loss”, “SMC’s gas and coal destructive to the environment”, “SMC’s oil spill destroying Verde Island Passage” and “We don’t want costly electricity; SMC, don’t exploit consumers”.

Local TV showed demonstrators gathered just outside a gate to the SMC building with police standing on guard.

“There are ways to invest which will not cause destruction to everyone else not part of the company. We hope SMC can change, and that its shareholders will lead the way”, Alminaza added in the group statement.

WagGas added on Facebook, in Filipino, “Instead of fossil fuel being imported abroad, the Philippines should now transition to renewables. This will secure clean, safe and affordable electricity for Filipinos”.

Almost 40 archdioceses, dioceses and prelatures of the Catholic Church also issued a statement addressed to shareholders in support of the protest.

“Today, more corporate actors are acknowledging their role in the climate crisis, and are choosing to work towards aligning to the 1.5°C Paris temperature goal. SMC, meanwhile, is still unwavering in its fossil fuel development”, said the statement signed by Church administrative units including the archdioceses of the major Philippine cities of Baguio, La Union and Cagayan de Oro.

The statement said SMC is building a coal power mill in Bataan province despite a government moratorium on new licenses for plants that would run on coal effective October 2020.

“At 14 gigawatts, SMC is now also the biggest proponent of new fossil gas projects in the country - a fleet that includes LNG power plants in the critically biodiverse Verde Island Passage and Tañon Strait”, the statement said.

“Such massive capacity belies any excuse by SMC that it is contributing to a clean energy transition using gas as a transition fuel as, if built, these projects will tie the Philippines to decades more of fossil fuel proliferation”.

In its annual sustainability report for 2022, SMC has pledged to become net zero by 2050 and “establish a circular economy approach by 2040”. It also pledged “a fully sustainable and ethical supply chain by 2040”.

Pricier Electricity

WagGas earlier said it had sent a letter signed by community representatives, fisherfolks and advocacy groups to SMC shareholders “urging them to rein in SMC’s continued expansion of fossil fuel projects, particularly gas, for the country’s energy grid”.

“With the loss of supply from Malampaya, SMC is adding more risk to its investments by relying on imported LNG at a time when global supply is short and the prices are volatile”, the letter stated, according to WagGas. “Already, SMC’s energy subsidiary has been projected by Bloomberg to have a funding shortfall as high as $1 billion by next June.

“Importing LNG also means adding to the risk of more oil spills like what happened in Mindoro, when an SMC subsidiary chartered a ship that ultimately sank and is now leaking industrial oil, causing untold misery to fisherfolk and other people who depend on the sea for their livelihood.”

SMC has yet to issue any statement.

DOE Undersecretary Rowena Guevara earlier told local TV LNG is only a transition fuel as the Philippines could not directly shift away from coal, historically its top power source. Renewables, she said, could not meet demand.

But Gerry Arances of People for Power Coalition claimed in an interview with local broadcaster GMA the expected addition of two gigawatts of renewable energy next year would enable sufficient power supply while minimizing the cost burden on consumers.

Renewables accounted for 23,771 gigawatt hours (GWh) of the national total generation of 106,115 GWh in 2021, according to the latest DOE data, published June. Coal contributed 62,052 GWh.

Energy Director Rino Abad meanwhile told local broadcaster ABS-CBN global LNG prices “are indeed volatile but in the end our power industry has mechanisms for any of the technologies to be competitive”, adding prices are dependent on market forces.

Unlike its neighbors in Southeast Asia, the Philippines does not subsidize electricity. In its updated energy efficiency roadmap, the DOE admitted Filipinos pay for among the priciest electricity rates in Asia.

