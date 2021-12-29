PGS Signs DMaaS Deal With Major Customer

'This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry'.

PGS has announced that it has signed a multi-year data management as a service (DMaaS) agreement with a “major customer”.

Under the deal, PGS said it will provide a cloud based digital data asset management solution that allows the client to store, manage and access subsurface data that they have licensed from PGS. The company noted that cloud enablement of its MultiClient subsurface data library is an integral part of its digital transformation journey.

“In today’s fast-moving business environment, rapid access to data and quicker response times can provide a competitive advantage when timely decisions are required to position for success,” Nathan Oliver, PGS’ EVP of Sales and Services, said in a company statement.

“Cloud-based DMaaS enables new workflows that will substantially reduce the timelines and resources traditionally required to access and act on seismic data. This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry by providing customers anytime-anywhere access to our world-class MultiClient data library,” Oliver added in the statement.

PGS’ DMaaS deal is one of several agreements announced by the company over the last few weeks. On December 13, the company revealed that it had been awarded a 3D exploration contract in West Africa and on December 3 the company noted that it was scheduled to start a “significant” 4D acquisition survey for Petrobras over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields offshore Brazil in the second quarter of 2022. At the end of November, PGS revealed that it had been awarded a 4D contract in the North Sea.

PGS describes itself as an integrated marine geophysics company with offices in 14 countries. The company, which traces its roots back to 1991, supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage, its website highlights.

