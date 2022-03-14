Petroplan Expands Middle East Presence
London-headquartered energy talent acquisition group Petroplan has scaled up its operations in the Middle East, strengthening its offering to clients.
The group will be providing expertise across the Middle East to support and supply international energy and infrastructure companies and EPCs by providing white-collar, intermediate, contract, and permanent engineering jobs to plug the gap with global contractors.
The strategic move to expand its Middle East is a response to the market with clients looking for a qualified workforce. In one of the first moves, Petroplan Dubai has acquired more office space located in the city’s business district at Jumeriah Lake Towers, capable of accommodating a growing workforce.
In addition, the Dubai team has recently welcomed Maya Naser, a consultant, who has transferred from Petroplan’s headquarters in London, and Imran Warsi who has joined the team as a Client Development Manager. The team is also currently recruiting for a Senior Consultant in the region.
At the same time, Petroplan is accelerating the development of its Oman resources, bringing in three new additions to the Muscat office. Anwaar Ahmed has joined as a Senior Consultant, Raniya Mohammed joins the team as Associate Recruitment Consultant, and Najla Kamil Al Bulushi will be the team’s newest Contracts and Mobilisation Consultant.
While Petroplan’s Middle East teams are based in Oman, and UAE, the group also supports operations in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
The recent appointments of Darren Brown as Regional Director for EMEA and Dean Greenwood as Recruitment Director for EMEA evidence the determination of the group to create a highly skilled team who will drive performance within the Middle Eastern market.
The expansion of the region is being driven by James O’Neill, Regional Manager, Middle East.
“We have seen an upturn in project investment in the energy sector over the last five years, especially in the Middle East and these moves are designed to make sure we have the right resources to service the region,” said Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan.
“We are moving where the market is - to deliver talent solutions to international energy and infrastructure companies and EPCs in the region,” he said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
- BP And Eni Combine Angolan Upstream Businesses
- Look For Higher Oil Prices and More Pain at the Pump
- January Employment In Texas Oil And Gas Industry Increases
- IOG Flows First Saturn Banks Gas. BP Gas Sale Agreement In Place.
- Fitch Solutions Analysts Hold $82 2022 Oil Forecast
- Hedge Funds Make Record Cut to Bullish Oil Bets
- California Gasoline Hits Unwelcome Mark
- BW Offshore Sells Another FPSO For Scrap
- Petroplan Expands Middle East Presence
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Expert Explains This Week's Oil Price Moves
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well