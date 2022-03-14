Petroplan Expands Middle East Presence

Petroplan has further strengthened its offices in the Middle East, scaling up its operations in response to client demand.

London-headquartered energy talent acquisition group Petroplan has scaled up its operations in the Middle East, strengthening its offering to clients.

The group will be providing expertise across the Middle East to support and supply international energy and infrastructure companies and EPCs by providing white-collar, intermediate, contract, and permanent engineering jobs to plug the gap with global contractors.

The strategic move to expand its Middle East is a response to the market with clients looking for a qualified workforce. In one of the first moves, Petroplan Dubai has acquired more office space located in the city’s business district at Jumeriah Lake Towers, capable of accommodating a growing workforce.

In addition, the Dubai team has recently welcomed Maya Naser, a consultant, who has transferred from Petroplan’s headquarters in London, and Imran Warsi who has joined the team as a Client Development Manager. The team is also currently recruiting for a Senior Consultant in the region.

At the same time, Petroplan is accelerating the development of its Oman resources, bringing in three new additions to the Muscat office. Anwaar Ahmed has joined as a Senior Consultant, Raniya Mohammed joins the team as Associate Recruitment Consultant, and Najla Kamil Al Bulushi will be the team’s newest Contracts and Mobilisation Consultant.

While Petroplan’s Middle East teams are based in Oman, and UAE, the group also supports operations in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The recent appointments of Darren Brown as Regional Director for EMEA and Dean Greenwood as Recruitment Director for EMEA evidence the determination of the group to create a highly skilled team who will drive performance within the Middle Eastern market.

The expansion of the region is being driven by James O’Neill, Regional Manager, Middle East.

“We have seen an upturn in project investment in the energy sector over the last five years, especially in the Middle East and these moves are designed to make sure we have the right resources to service the region,” said Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan.

“We are moving where the market is - to deliver talent solutions to international energy and infrastructure companies and EPCs in the region,” he said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com