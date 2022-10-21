Petroplan Boosts LNG Services In North America

Talent acquisition specialist, Petroplan, has boosted its offering across North America and is looking into opportunities to support LNG development projects as well as operational facilities. The company is also concentrating on operations in the US Gulf Coast, Western Canada, and the Mexico Pacific Coast.

The service is being driven by David Waterfield, Managing Director for North America, supported by newly appointed Senior Client Development Manager, Adrian Kraeger.

With almost 30 years combined experience working on LNG projects in North America, Waterfield and Kraeger are experts in the field and bring unique insight into the future challenges and demands for LNG operators.

Petroplan is offering consultative services to support clients’ resourcing strategy across all areas including organizational design, compensation, staffing and hiring strategies, immigration solutions, as well as recruitment itself. As LNG access, consumption and production continues to significantly increase and there is an unprecedented demand for staff on these projects, Petroplan’s expertise provides a vital solution to clients wishing to ensure success of their LNG projects.

“With the European energy crisis and ongoing conflict in Ukraine, there is an unprecedented dependency on the global LNG market. To support the increasing demand for LNG, we will continue to strengthen our ability to support clients to resource their operations around the world, and particularly in North America,” said Christopher Honeyman Brown, Petroplan CEO. “We are delighted Adrian has joined us to support David and the North America team as they continue to provide our clients with our extensive global experience.”

Petroplan has 46 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry, including the delivery of LNG projects for clients in the Middle East and US. Recently, the talent acquisition group has expanded to support LNG projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our unparalleled level of expertise in LNG, in North America and globally, enables us to deliver the best quality services in the region as the world turns to the US for natural gas resources. We look forward to growing our service offering in the region, helping our clients to deliver their projects,” added David Waterfield, Managing Director for North America.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com