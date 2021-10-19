PetroNor Gets Gambian Offshore License Extension Amid Farm-Out Talks
Oil and gas exploration and production company PetroNor has received a one-year extension for the A4 license offshore Gambia from the country’s government.
PetroNor said that the longstop date of the license was until October 18, 2022, which will enable the company to progress its ongoing discussions with potential partners.
The company has a 90 percent interest in the license while the remaining 10 percent is held by the government of The Gambia.
PetroNor has previously had issues with the government of The Gambia over the A4 license, but they reached a settlement agreement in September 2020, resulting in the reinstatement of the license to the company.
Following the settlement, the company was granted the license for a period of one year, ending on September 18, 2021, to process data and progress farm-out discussions. The company also relinquished claims related to the A1 license.
After September 18, PetroNor received a thirty-day extension to the longstop date of the license, after which it waited for the government’s response to its request for the extension of the longstop date, which has now been received.
"We are delighted to have negotiated this extension which strengthens our long-standing partnership with the Government of The Gambia. After the successful reinstatement of the license, PetroNor has progressed discussions with a number of interested parties,” Eyas Alhomouz, chairman of PetroNor, said.
“This extension will hopefully enable the company to convert those discussions into a formal partnership agreement with a view to proving up the exciting prospectivity of A4. The market conditions and industry appetite for this kind of high-impact asset have vastly improved over the past few months which has solidified our confidence in realizing value from this asset going forward," he added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil
- Lukoil, Gazprom Neft Team Up On Oil Recovery Projects
- Louisiana Announces $4.5B Clean Energy Complex
- Aker BP Set To Drill Lyderhorn East Offshore Well
- Energy Crisis Chatter to Accelerate
- First String Of Nord Stream 2 Filled With Gas
- Crude Up But Paired Gains After US Industrial Weakness Reported
- USA Adds 10 More Rigs
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast