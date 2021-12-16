PetroNor Appoints Interim CEO
PetroNor E&P Limited has announced that it has appointed board director Jens Pace as the company’s interim chief executive officer with immediate effect.
The move comes after the company confirmed on Wednesday that the National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime in Norway (Økokrim) had entered the premises of the company in Oslo. In a company statement on Thursday, PetroNor said it had been informed that its CEO, Knut Søvold, was one of the individuals being detained as part of the authorities’ investigations to obtain information that may confirm or disprove a suspicion of a criminal offense.
The interim CEO appointment was made in order to ensure that the company’s ongoing operations are “well taken care of” during the investigation period, PetroNor outlined.
“The company cooperates fully with authorities in order to facilitate an efficient completion of the investigations,” PetroNor said in a company statement on Thursday.
“It has become known that Økokrim has been in the company’s premises,” Økokrim said in a post on its website on Wednesday, which was translated to English.
“This occurred as part of an investigation and to obtain information that can confirm or deny a suspicion of a criminal offense. For the sake of the investigation, further comments from Økokrim will not be provided at this stage,” the organization added in the post.
PetroNor E&P Limited’s share price fell from $0.12 (NOK 1.05) on December 14 to $0.10 (NOK 0.93) on December 15. At the time of writing, the share price was trading at $0.10 (NOK 0.90).
PetroNor describes itself as an Africa-focused independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on Oslo Euronext Expand. The company holds exploration and production assets offshore West Africa.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
