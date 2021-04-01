Petronas Unit Awards Celtic Sea Decom Contract

Petronas (KLSE: PETGAS) subsidiary PSE Kinsale Energy has awarded HydraWell a multi-year contract to support a major decommissioning project in the Celtic Sea, HydraWell reported Wednesday.

HydraWell stated that it will deploy its “Perforate, Wash & Cement” (PWC) system on approximately 15 wells across PSE Kinsale’s Celtic Sea assets as part of the two-year campaign. The well integrity specialist noted that PWC represents an alternative to traditional plug and abandonment (P&A) and downhole tooling techniques.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by PSE Kinsale Energy and to be working with AGR Well Management as the lead contractor, which will allow us to continue supporting their substantial P&A requirements in the completion of this major decommissioning project,” commented Calum Smith, HydraWell’s UK operations manager. “Sharing the same commitment for well sustainability has created a mutually beneficial relationship between our three companies as we strive to keep corporate environmental responsibility at the core of our approach.”

According to HydraWell, PWC could cut the operational sequence by up to six days compared to the conventional section million alternative. The firm stated the increased efficiency offers benefits in terms of reduced environmental impact and operating cost savings.

“By harnessing PWC technology, we are working to lower the risk of long-term environmental damage to continue our commitment to transform well operations around the world,” remarked HydraWell CEO Mark Sørheim. “We are experiencing an upward trend in companies seeking safe, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective P&A and we are delighted to be at the forefront of delivering this technology.”

