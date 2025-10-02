Petronas, UMT Launch Offshore Renewables Center

'This visionary project serves both as a proof of concept of mixed renewable energy and as a research hub'.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has launched the Center for Offshore Renewable Energy (CEFORE) with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT). Petronas said in a media release that the initiative represents one of the world’s first integrated models of offshore renewable energy sources with energy storage and management systems.

A proof-of-concept facility off the coast of Kuala Terengganu aims to provide renewable power by utilizing offshore wind, solar, and wave energy, along with on-site energy storage. This model is a significant step toward Malaysia's sustainable energy future, supporting the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and low-carbon initiatives, Petronas said.

"Petronas places great emphasis on sustainable development for the future. In line with this, we hope that CEFORE can serve as a catalyst for the development of renewable energy among future generations", Mohd Bakke Salleh, Petronas Chairman, said.

"This visionary project serves both as a proof of concept of mixed renewable energy and as a research hub. It also marks a major step toward our energy future, highlighting Malaysia’s and Terengganu’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging Terengganu’s rich resources, we have developed one of the world's first offshore solutions for continuous renewable energy, showcasing Malaysia’s ability to deliver forward-looking and high-impact solutions globally", he added.

CEFORE drives innovation and talent development by connecting real-world needs with advanced solutions, Petronas said. Petronas said that, along with Institut Teknologi Petroleum Petronas (INSTEP) and UMT, it is enhancing renewable energy capabilities to prepare talent for the energy transition.

Developed through collaboration among industry, academia, and technology partners, CEFORE has support from Arema Energies, Schneider Electric, Citaglobal, and Honeywell, Petronas said.

Besides its technical goals, CEFORE aims to create economic opportunities for locals, including fishermen who will gain access to free renewable energy-powered ice-making and cold storage facilities, Petronas said.

CEFORE is also envisioned as an edu-tourism and public learning hub, offering visitors the opportunity to learn about renewable energy technologies and sustainable practices, Petronas said.

